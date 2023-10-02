  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  Simon en inglés - Leave the cat alone
  • Frankie
  • Frankie en inglés
  • Trabajos Extraescolares en inglés
  • Trabajos Extraescolares
  • Swap Riders: Tunning The Beast
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Swap Riders: Tunning The Beast
  • Aprendemos en Clan: El Reto
  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
Para todos los públicos Leave the cat alone
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Leave The Cat Alone

Hey, Hey!

Hey wait a sec!

Hey you, leave that bird alone!

Follow us Lou, we’re going to stop him!

Me-ow!

Leave him alone!

Will you leave him alone!

Ahh yes, we did it!

(Laughter)

- Me-ow...

- Oh no, look, now he’s too scared to come down!

Well serves him right, he shouldn’t have chased the bird!

Oh come on, we can’t leave him up there like that!

Yeah well, it’s his fault!

He shouldn’t have tried to catch the bird!

That’s right, this'll teach him!

It won’t, look... he’s shaking. He’s too scared to come down.

- Me-ow!!

Yes, you’re right Lou, that’s true.

He does look really scared.

Hey, we could say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang.

Saving Private Cat!

(ALL) A new mission!

Super duper!

Er... Mega! Amazing!

Transformation!

Me-Ow!!

Don’t worry, we’re going to save you!

Me-Ow!!

- Hahahahaha!!

Hahahahahaha!!

- Oh, it’s Professor Wolf!

It’s him again!

- Ha ha!

I’m going to train this little beast

and he will be totally at my command!

Ha ha!!

Hey hey, stop that! Leave him alone!

He’s all mine now and I’m keeping him!

Nana nana naaana! Hey, let the cat go right now!

Oh, oh... my cape!

I-I-I’m stuuuuuck!

Huh-huh-huh... Uhhhh!!

Hmmpphh!!

How are we going to catch him?

Super space ship! Super space ship!

- Me-Ow!!

Oh, it’s too late, he’s going inside his secret base!

- Me-Ow!! - Not yet...

Super rotten potato cannon!

Me-Ow... Meo-Ow!!

Mega potato!

Oh! Quick, quick! The rotten potato won’t hold for long!

Arrrrhh, my cape is stuck again!

Don’t worry, we’re going to get you loose, Captain Rabbit.

Be careful, you’re going to rip it!

(ALL) Woahhh.... Ugghhh...

Ooops... sorry...

Oohh... it’s all the fault of Professor Wolf...

...he’s going to pay for this!

Wait for us Captain Rabbit!

- Down cat! Down!

You stop that and you listen to me!

- Me-Ow!! - Aaaahhh!

- Yeah, well it’s you who’s going to stop Professor Wolf!

- Now what!! How did you get in here anyway?!

You never give up do you?

Never! Especially against a super meanie like you!

Let him go, the cat’s not yours!

Oh yes he is!

And he’s even totally at my command!

(Beep)

Get them, you purple cat!

- Me-Ow!! - Aaahhh!

No hey not me, they’re the baddies!

Ahh... ahh! Ooooo!!

- Me-Ow!!

- Ooooh... Aaahh... Help... Help meeeeee!

Oooohh!

(Laughter)

That’ll teach him! That big horrid meanie!

That’s right, Captain Rabbit!

He should never have caught the cat.

- Me-Ow!! Ha ha ha!

It’s true that Professor Wolf is a big meanie,

but that’s no reason not to help him!

Huhhh?! Whaaat?

Uh... no way, come on!

We’re not going to save Professor Wolf!

No way I’m going to help you save that big snoutie face!

Aaahhh!! I am not a big snoutie face!!

- Are you really sure we should help him?

Yes, I am, because we’re not meanies after all, we’re super heroes!

You’re right, let’s go!

Oh hey, I’ve got an idea!

Mega Boomerang!

Your turn Super Lou!

Mega jump-rope!

Amazing!

Professor Wolf, grab the rope!

Aagghhh!! Thank you... thank you!

- Ohhh... - Me-Ow!!

- Ha ha! - Me-Ow!!

- Higher, higher!

Hey wild cat!

Me-Ow!!

You stop annoying everybody now!

Me-Ow!!

No no! Stop it now!

Or else I’m going to wrap you in my Super Toxic Blankie!

(Sniffs) Me-ow... me-ow...

Come on, follow me now!

And you be nice, okay?

Me-ow...

- Ughhh... Woaahhh...! Hmmmm...

Thank you...

And you too Professor Wolf... you be nice too, okay?

Oh... yes, yes, yes! I’ll be super nice...

And I’m even going to... Nicely capture you!

Ha ha haha!

Ugghhhh... Ooooooo! ha... ha... ha...

Not my day...

Ha ha! I guess you’ll never learn, huh...

Ha! It’s a good thing you’re not clever!

(ALL) You didn’t catch us, you didn’t catch us...

(ALL) Na na-na na naaa!

(ALL) Mission accomplished!

- Me-ow...

Me-ow...

Simon en inglés - Leave the cat alone

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

