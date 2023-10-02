(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Leave The Cat Alone

Hey, Hey!

Hey wait a sec!

Hey you, leave that bird alone!

Follow us Lou, we’re going to stop him!

Me-ow!

Leave him alone!

Will you leave him alone!

Ahh yes, we did it!

(Laughter)

- Me-ow...

- Oh no, look, now he’s too scared to come down!

Well serves him right, he shouldn’t have chased the bird!

Oh come on, we can’t leave him up there like that!

Yeah well, it’s his fault!

He shouldn’t have tried to catch the bird!

That’s right, this'll teach him!

It won’t, look... he’s shaking. He’s too scared to come down.

- Me-ow!!

Yes, you’re right Lou, that’s true.

He does look really scared.

Hey, we could say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang.

Saving Private Cat!

(ALL) A new mission!

Super duper!

Er... Mega! Amazing!

Transformation!

Me-Ow!!

Don’t worry, we’re going to save you!

Me-Ow!!

- Hahahahaha!!

Hahahahahaha!!

- Oh, it’s Professor Wolf!

It’s him again!

- Ha ha!

I’m going to train this little beast

and he will be totally at my command!

Ha ha!!

Hey hey, stop that! Leave him alone!

He’s all mine now and I’m keeping him!

Nana nana naaana! Hey, let the cat go right now!

Oh, oh... my cape!

I-I-I’m stuuuuuck!

Huh-huh-huh... Uhhhh!!

Hmmpphh!!

How are we going to catch him?

Super space ship! Super space ship!

- Me-Ow!!

Oh, it’s too late, he’s going inside his secret base!

- Me-Ow!! - Not yet...

Super rotten potato cannon!

Me-Ow... Meo-Ow!!

Mega potato!

Oh! Quick, quick! The rotten potato won’t hold for long!

Arrrrhh, my cape is stuck again!

Don’t worry, we’re going to get you loose, Captain Rabbit.

Be careful, you’re going to rip it!

(ALL) Woahhh.... Ugghhh...

Ooops... sorry...

Oohh... it’s all the fault of Professor Wolf...

...he’s going to pay for this!

Wait for us Captain Rabbit!

- Down cat! Down!

You stop that and you listen to me!

- Me-Ow!! - Aaaahhh!

- Yeah, well it’s you who’s going to stop Professor Wolf!

- Now what!! How did you get in here anyway?!

You never give up do you?

Never! Especially against a super meanie like you!

Let him go, the cat’s not yours!

Oh yes he is!

And he’s even totally at my command!

(Beep)

Get them, you purple cat!

- Me-Ow!! - Aaahhh!

No hey not me, they’re the baddies!

Ahh... ahh! Ooooo!!

- Me-Ow!!

- Ooooh... Aaahh... Help... Help meeeeee!

Oooohh!

(Laughter)

That’ll teach him! That big horrid meanie!

That’s right, Captain Rabbit!

He should never have caught the cat.

- Me-Ow!! Ha ha ha!

It’s true that Professor Wolf is a big meanie,

but that’s no reason not to help him!

Huhhh?! Whaaat?

Uh... no way, come on!

We’re not going to save Professor Wolf!

No way I’m going to help you save that big snoutie face!

Aaahhh!! I am not a big snoutie face!!

- Are you really sure we should help him?

Yes, I am, because we’re not meanies after all, we’re super heroes!

You’re right, let’s go!

Oh hey, I’ve got an idea!

Mega Boomerang!

Your turn Super Lou!

Mega jump-rope!

Amazing!

Professor Wolf, grab the rope!

Aagghhh!! Thank you... thank you!

- Ohhh... - Me-Ow!!

- Ha ha! - Me-Ow!!

- Higher, higher!

Hey wild cat!

Me-Ow!!

You stop annoying everybody now!

Me-Ow!!

No no! Stop it now!

Or else I’m going to wrap you in my Super Toxic Blankie!

(Sniffs) Me-ow... me-ow...

Come on, follow me now!

And you be nice, okay?

Me-ow...

- Ughhh... Woaahhh...! Hmmmm...

Thank you...

And you too Professor Wolf... you be nice too, okay?

Oh... yes, yes, yes! I’ll be super nice...

And I’m even going to... Nicely capture you!

Ha ha haha!

Ugghhhh... Ooooooo! ha... ha... ha...

Not my day...

Ha ha! I guess you’ll never learn, huh...

Ha! It’s a good thing you’re not clever!

(ALL) You didn’t catch us, you didn’t catch us...

(ALL) Na na-na na naaa!

(ALL) Mission accomplished!

- Me-ow...

Me-ow...