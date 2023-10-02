Leave the cat alone

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Hey you, leave that bird alone!
Me-ow!
(Laughter)
- Me-ow...
- Oh no, look, now he’s too scared to come down!
Oh come on, we can’t leave him up there like that!
It won’t, look... he’s shaking. He’s too scared to come down.
- Me-ow!!
Hey, we could say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang.
Saving Private Cat!
(ALL) A new mission!
Super duper!
Transformation!
Me-Ow!!
Me-Ow!!
- Hahahahaha!!
Hahahahahaha!!
- Oh, it’s Professor Wolf!
It’s him again!
- Ha ha!
I’m going to train this little beast
and he will be totally at my command!
Ha ha!!
He’s all mine now and I’m keeping him!
Nana nana naaana!
- Me-Ow!!
- Me-Ow!! - Not yet...
Super rotten potato cannon!
Me-Ow... Meo-Ow!!
Mega potato!
Oh! Quick, quick! The rotten potato won’t hold for long!
Don’t worry, we’re going to get you loose, Captain Rabbit.
(ALL) Woahhh.... Ugghhh...
Wait for us Captain Rabbit!
- Down cat! Down!
You stop that and you listen to me!
- Me-Ow!! - Aaaahhh!
- Yeah, well it’s you who’s going to stop Professor Wolf!
- Now what!! How did you get in here anyway?!
You never give up do you?
Oh yes he is!
And he’s even totally at my command!
(Beep)
Get them, you purple cat!
- Me-Ow!! - Aaahhh!
No hey not me, they’re the baddies!
Ahh... ahh! Ooooo!!
- Me-Ow!!
- Ooooh... Aaahh... Help... Help meeeeee!
Oooohh!
(Laughter)
That’s right, Captain Rabbit!
He should never have caught the cat.
- Me-Ow!!
Aaahhh!! I am not a big snoutie face!!
- Are you really sure we should help him?
You’re right, let’s go!
Mega jump-rope!
Aagghhh!! Thank you... thank you!
- Ohhh... - Me-Ow!!
- Ha ha! - Me-Ow!!
- Higher, higher!
Me-Ow!!
Me-Ow!!
(Sniffs) Me-ow... me-ow...
Me-ow...
- Ughhh... Woaahhh...! Hmmmm...
Thank you...
Oh... yes, yes, yes! I’ll be super nice...
And I’m even going to... Nicely capture you!
Ha ha haha!
Ugghhhh... Ooooooo! ha... ha... ha...
Not my day...
Ha! It’s a good thing you’re not clever!
(ALL) You didn’t catch us, you didn’t catch us...
(ALL) Na na-na na naaa!
(ALL) Mission accomplished!
- Me-ow...
Me-ow...
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.