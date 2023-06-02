The bookmobile

#Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol

Will be there on the double#

#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay

Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#

#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

Yeah, they're on the way!#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Whenever you're in trouble#

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#

#Will be there on the double#

#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#

#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#

#So here we go, Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

(BARKS)

(BARKS) Hi, Ms. Marjorie. Did you bring us some new books?

-I certainly did, Everest.

-I love when you visit in your bookmobile

and let me pick out a book for Jake and I to read.

-You'll never be sorry taking time for a story.

-Do you have one about penguins or possums?

(GASPS) How about penguins and possums? Or bunnies!

Bunnies are the best.

-Not today, but how about a book on polar bears?

-Polar bears are cool. For real.

They live in the Arctic. Thanks.

-Now does everyone have a book? Wonderful!

As long as this rickety, old bookmobile keeps going,

I'll keep bringing you new ones. See you soon!

-Thank you!

- Maynard! Soon as I get these put away, we're hittin' the road!

(CHITTERS)

Ooh! This one's my favourite.

(GASPS)

(CHITTERS)

(GASPS) Maynard? Ms. Marjorie?

Uh-oh. Time to call Ryder.

...and then Heidi Hopper said to the baby spider,

"Quick, jump on my back and I'll carry you away

far from the rock slide!"

Oh, I love Heidi Hopper stories.

Then Heidi went, boing-boing-boing, fast-fast-fast,

keeping just ahead of the rolling rocks

until she hopped right up to... a raging river!

(GASP)

Dude, what did she do?

Heidi decided if you can't stop, hop.

And then she jumped clear over the river

and got the spider to safety!

(PAW PATROL) Hooray!

She saved the day! -What a bunny.

Hey, look! I've got floppy ears just like Heidi Hopper.

Boing-boing-boing! And I'm a rolling rock!

-Me too! Watch out Heidi!

(HOWLING)

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Everest. What's going on?

Ryder, Ms. Marjorie and Maynard are trapped in the bookmobile

and it's rolling out of control down Mountain View Road!

We're on our way!

No bookmobile is too fast, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

Ryder needs us!

Boing-boi-- whoa-oh-ohoh! Whoa! Whoa-ho-ho!

Whoops! Sorry.

Guess I should have stopped before I hopped.

(Music)

Paw Patrol, ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for hurrying, pups.

Ms. Marjorie's bookmobile is out of control.

We have to rescue her and Maynard and make sure no one else gets hurt.

So for this mission I'll need... Chase.

I'll need you to take your truck ahead of the bookmobile

and your megaphone to clear the road.

Chase is on the case!

Skye, I'll need you to use your harness

to lift Ms. Marjorie to safety.

(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!

And Everest. I'll need you to use your grapple to grab the bookmobile

and slow it down so we can save Maynard.

Off the trail, Everest won't fail!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWLING)

(Music) #Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

(GIGGLES)

#Chase!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

Skye!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Squealing tires)

(Music)

(Sirens)

There they are! I hope Ms. Marjorie is doing all right.

(Sirens)

(Music)

(Thud)

Whoa! Windy out there. Maynard, we'll be leaving soon!

(CHITTERS)

Chase! Get ahead of the bookmobile and clear the road.

(Tires squealing)

Careful... Careful. Now!

That was close! (BARKS) Megaphone!

Runaway bookmobile!

(CHITTERS)

Hey, Ryder. Am I glad to see you!

Back at ya! Pull in close, then launch your grapple.

Sure thing.

(BARKS) Grapple!

(Tires squealing)

Skye, now, move in!

Sounds like someone's making tea.

(GASPS) What's going on? We're moving?

Ms. Marjorie, buckle into the harness!

I can't leave Maynard and my books! Maynard!

We'll save Maynard and the books.

(GIGGLES) Woo hoo!

Whoa! It's a book barrage!

Everest, retract your grapple and pull back to safety.

Okay! I'll start picking up books.

Good idea. I'll get some more help.

Rocky, Rubble, meet us out by Mountain View Road.

You've got it, Ryder! On our way!

Thanks, Ryder! Please save Maynard... and my books!

Rocky, Rubble, get those books!

(BARKS) Claw! I'll grab!

And I'll scoop.

Way to grab all those books.

Okay, Everest, let's try this again with the grapple.

We've got to save Maynard!

Now slow down... Got it!

Oh, no. I don't got it!

(CHITTERS)

Huh?

(Train crossing bell)

(Train horn)

Uh-oh. I gotta call Ryder!

Skye, use your hook to slow down the bookmobile.

Got it! It's pulling pretty hard. I don't think I can stop it!

I've got an idea. Autopilot!

(CHITTERS)

Hiya, Maynard. Time to buckle up!

Skye, release your hook. I'm gonna hit the brakes.

(Train horn approaches)

Ryder, there's a train coming fast

and the bookmobile's headed right for it!

The brakes aren't working. I'm trying the emergency brake.

Huh? That's not good.

(CHITTERS)

Uh, pups, I'm not sure I can stop.

I know! Ryder, if you can't stop, do what Heidi Hopper did.

What do you mean, Marshall?

If you can't stop, hop!

That's it! Rocky, Rubble, I need a ramp. Quick!

Hey, I betthose steel girders would work!

Don't lose it. Re-use it! Let's go!

Hurry! The train's almost here!

(Train horn approaching)

Here it comes! Now all we need is speed!

We did it!

(CHITTERS)

Woo hoo! Way to drive!

(CHITTERS)

Thank you, Ryder. Thank you, pups.

You're welcome. And remember if you ever need us just yelp for--

(Clattering)

Help! Oh no. My poor bookmobile.

Now how am I going to get books to the children?

-We're sure gonna miss all those great stories.

Don't worry, Ms. Marjorie. We've got you covered.

Pups! Let's hop to it.

(Music)

Stand back, everyone.

Pawsome job, pups.

Ms. Marjorie is going to love this!

Yeehaw! Woo hoo!

-Whoa. Hiya, kids!

-Everest, I have a very special book for you this month.

It's called:

"Heidi Hopper, The Bravest Bunny in The World."

-A bunny story? Wow! Books are so cool.

-Like I always say,

you'll never be sorry taking time for a story.

(SIGHS) I love happy endings.

Oh, Chickaletta, look at how everyone is enjoying your statue.

It warms my heart that they love my little chicky-poo as much as I do.

(SQUAWKS)

-It's not fair all those folks are fawning over

Adventure Bay's chicken statue.

They should be looking at something better.

Something bigger. Something beautiful.

Something like...

(PECKING)

(GASPS) ...a giant carving of me!

Welcome to Mount Humdinger!

(Level laughter)

(MEOW)

(Level laughter)

Aahh!

What was that? A jackhammer?

There's no construction scheduled for today.

Come, Chickaletta, let's get to the bottom of this!

(GASPS)

-And make my top hat taller!

It's the greatest, tallest hat ever!

-Mayor Humdinger, stop all this immediately!

-Hah! If you can have a statue of a chicken,

I can have a humdingerdoozy carving of the world's greatest mayor. Me!

(MEOWS)

-Well, now you've got that

and a Humdinger-doozy of a dozer problem!

I'm calling Ryder.

Woo hoo! Nice one, Chase!

Marshall, it's your turn, dude.

-Push out one of the bones without knocking the whole tower down.

Hmm. Ahh, I think this bone.

Oops! Picked the wrong bone.

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

Ryder, that Mayor Humdinger is ruining the hill

and one of his kittens is in danger!

Don't worry. We're on our way.

No hill is too tall, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(Music)

(HOWLING)

Whoa-ah!

(PUPS) Watch out!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(Clatter)

(SIGH)

Don't worry, I'll help you down.

(PUPS) Whoa!

Oops! Picked the wrong pup.

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for coming, pups.

Mayor Humdinger's been carving his face in the cliffs

and now his bulldozing kitten is in trouble.

(MEOWS)

So for this mission I'll need...

Skye, I'll need you to lower your line

to lift the bulldozer kitten clear.

(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!

Rubble, I need you to use your rig to build a ramp

out of rocks to get the dozer down safely.

Rubble on the double!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWLING)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Sky!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Squealing tires)

(Music)

Hah! It's about time. Kittens, back to work.

(MEOW)

Oh! Thank you for hurrying, Ryder!

We've got this. Rubble, build that ramp.

On it! Gotta save the widdle kitty!

Okay, Skye, you know what to do.

You got it, Ryder.

(MEOW)

Ryder! Runaway rig! Huh?

You good?

(MEOW)

Excellent. Back to work.

That's a lot of stone caved out of that rockface.

Maybe you should stop, Mayor Humdinger.

-Stop? We're almost finished. Rubble's right.

Hammer out the wrong stone

and the whole thing could come crashing down

like a bone-stacker game. That hill isn't stable.

Ridiculous! Rock-diculous even!

When this statue is done people will me able to see me... uh, it...

for miles and miles!

-Oh, miles and miles,

we're going to see that face from everywhere in Adventure Bay?

-I know.

And people from everywhere will come to Foggy Bottom,

home of the great Humdinger.

Kittens, get to it. (MEOW)

We're stopping? (MEOW)

We're finished? (MEOW)

(GASP) Oh, it's amazing. It's magnificent. It's me!

Wait a minute, why are my statue ears pointed like kitten ears?

(MEOW)

Huh! Never mind, I'll finish it myself.

Never ask a kitten to do a mayor's job.

I've got a bad feeling about this.

Me, too. I'm calling for back-up.

Marshall, Chase, Zuma, Rocky, we need your help.

(HOWLING)

Aha! Now your ears are perfect like mine. Done!

No. No, no, no, no...!

(SCREAMS)

Back! Back! Everybody, back!

(MEOW)

Ryder! The kittens!

(Sirens)

Just in time. Let's go wrangle some rocks, pups!

(MEOW)

Marshall! Use your water cannon to stop that rock wheel!

On it!

(BARKS) Water cannon.

Kitty, jump over the mud!

(MEOW)

(YOWL)

Rocky, use your forklift to stop that rolling rock.

(GASP) Green means go!

(YOWL)

Zuma, knock that rock into the mud!

(YOWL)

Chase, stop that wheel!

(BARKS) Net!

(MEOW)

Way to go, pups. All the kittens are safe.

Help! Help! Get me down!

(GASPS) Skye,

can you grab Mayor Humdinger with your harness?

Okay.

Mayor Humdinger, please stay still! The rock is cracked!

The cliff could still come... loose!

Oh! Whoa! Agh...!

-Oh no! It's headed straight for Adventure Bay!

(TOWNPEOPLE) GASP

Oh...! Ah!

Chase, clear the road.

Whoa! Whoa!

Clear the streets! Everyone indoors!

Skye! I'm going to steer this runaway rock into the Bay!

Find me a path to the dock!

Waterway Street is clear.

Great. Zuma, did you copy that?

I'm on it, Ryder!

Agh...!

Mayor Humdinger, I have a suggestion.

What? Run faster.

(SCOFFS) Faster? Wha...! Agh...!

(BARKS) Buoy! Hang on, Mayor Dude. I'll bring you in.

-All that work! All that beauty! Now no one will see it but fish.

(GIGGLES)

I just want to thank the Paw Patrol for saving the day.

You all, ahem, rock. No problem.

Remember if you ever need us, just yelp for help.

I'm just glad no one was hurt. A lot of rocks came down.

-Yes, but I still think people will find Humdinger's carving adorable.

-Huh? What do you mean?

-I give you... Mount Kitty!

(CROWD) CHEERING

No! That's not fair!

-Excuse me. Would you mind posing in front of the kitties?

Sure.