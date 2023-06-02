Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double#
#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#
#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Whenever you're in trouble#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol#
#Will be there on the double#
#No job's too big! No pup's too small!#
#Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#
#So here we go, Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
(BARKS)
(BARKS) Hi, Ms. Marjorie. Did you bring us some new books?
-I certainly did, Everest.
-I love when you visit in your bookmobile
and let me pick out a book for Jake and I to read.
-You'll never be sorry taking time for a story.
-Do you have one about penguins or possums?
(GASPS) How about penguins and possums? Or bunnies!
Bunnies are the best.
-Not today, but how about a book on polar bears?
-Polar bears are cool. For real.
They live in the Arctic. Thanks.
-Now does everyone have a book? Wonderful!
As long as this rickety, old bookmobile keeps going,
I'll keep bringing you new ones. See you soon!
-Thank you!
- Maynard! Soon as I get these put away, we're hittin' the road!
(CHITTERS)
Ooh! This one's my favourite.
(GASPS)
(CHITTERS)
(GASPS) Maynard? Ms. Marjorie?
Uh-oh. Time to call Ryder.
(GASP)
Dude, what did she do?
(PAW PATROL) Hooray!
She saved the day! -What a bunny.
-Me too! Watch out Heidi!
(HOWLING)
(Puppad rings)
Ryder, Ms. Marjorie and Maynard are trapped in the bookmobile
and it's rolling out of control down Mountain View Road!
Ryder needs us!
(Music)
(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!
Off the trail, Everest won't fail!
(HOWLING)
(Music) #Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
(GIGGLES)
#Chase!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
Skye!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Squealing tires)
(Music)
(Sirens)
(Sirens)
(Music)
(Thud)
Whoa! Windy out there. Maynard, we'll be leaving soon!
(CHITTERS)
(Tires squealing)
(CHITTERS)
Hey, Ryder. Am I glad to see you!
Sure thing.
(BARKS) Grapple!
(Tires squealing)
Sounds like someone's making tea.
(GASPS) What's going on? We're moving?
I can't leave Maynard and my books! Maynard!
(GIGGLES) Woo hoo!
Whoa! It's a book barrage!
Okay! I'll start picking up books.
Thanks, Ryder! Please save Maynard... and my books!
And I'll scoop.
Now slow down... Got it!
Oh, no. I don't got it!
(CHITTERS)
(Train crossing bell)
(Train horn)
Got it! It's pulling pretty hard. I don't think I can stop it!
(CHITTERS)
(Train horn approaches)
(CHITTERS)
(Train horn approaching)
(CHITTERS)
Woo hoo! Way to drive!
(CHITTERS)
Thank you, Ryder. Thank you, pups.
(Clattering)
Help! Oh no. My poor bookmobile.
Now how am I going to get books to the children?
-We're sure gonna miss all those great stories.
(Music)
Yeehaw! Woo hoo!
-Whoa. Hiya, kids!
-Everest, I have a very special book for you this month.
It's called:
"Heidi Hopper, The Bravest Bunny in The World."
-A bunny story? Wow! Books are so cool.
-Like I always say,
you'll never be sorry taking time for a story.
(SIGHS) I love happy endings.
Oh, Chickaletta, look at how everyone is enjoying your statue.
It warms my heart that they love my little chicky-poo as much as I do.
(SQUAWKS)
-It's not fair all those folks are fawning over
Adventure Bay's chicken statue.
They should be looking at something better.
Something bigger. Something beautiful.
Something like...
(PECKING)
(GASPS) ...a giant carving of me!
Welcome to Mount Humdinger!
(Level laughter)
(MEOW)
(Level laughter)
Aahh!
What was that? A jackhammer?
There's no construction scheduled for today.
Come, Chickaletta, let's get to the bottom of this!
(GASPS)
-And make my top hat taller!
It's the greatest, tallest hat ever!
-Mayor Humdinger, stop all this immediately!
-Hah! If you can have a statue of a chicken,
I can have a humdingerdoozy carving of the world's greatest mayor. Me!
(MEOWS)
-Well, now you've got that
and a Humdinger-doozy of a dozer problem!
I'm calling Ryder.
Woo hoo!
Marshall, it's your turn, dude.
-Push out one of the bones without knocking the whole tower down.
(Puppad rings)
Ryder, that Mayor Humdinger is ruining the hill
and one of his kittens is in danger!
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(Music)
(HOWLING)
(PUPS) Watch out!
(Clatter)
(SIGH)
(PUPS) Whoa!
(Music)
(MEOWS)
(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!
Rubble on the double!
(HOWLING)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Sky!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
Rubble!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Squealing tires)
(Music)
Hah! It's about time. Kittens, back to work.
(MEOW)
Oh! Thank you for hurrying, Ryder!
On it! Gotta save the widdle kitty!
You got it, Ryder.
(MEOW)
Ryder! Runaway rig! Huh?
You good?
(MEOW)
Excellent. Back to work.
That's a lot of stone caved out of that rockface.
Maybe you should stop, Mayor Humdinger.
-Stop? We're almost finished.
Ridiculous! Rock-diculous even!
When this statue is done people will me able to see me... uh, it...
for miles and miles!
-Oh, miles and miles,
we're going to see that face from everywhere in Adventure Bay?
-I know.
And people from everywhere will come to Foggy Bottom,
home of the great Humdinger.
Kittens, get to it. (MEOW)
We're stopping? (MEOW)
We're finished? (MEOW)
(GASP) Oh, it's amazing. It's magnificent. It's me!
Wait a minute, why are my statue ears pointed like kitten ears?
(MEOW)
Huh! Never mind, I'll finish it myself.
Never ask a kitten to do a mayor's job.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
(HOWLING)
Aha! Now your ears are perfect like mine. Done!
No. No, no, no, no...!
(SCREAMS)
(MEOW)
Ryder! The kittens!
(Sirens)
(MEOW)
(MEOW)
(YOWL)
(YOWL)
(YOWL)
(MEOW)
Help! Help! Get me down!
Okay.
Oh! Whoa! Agh...!
-Oh no! It's headed straight for Adventure Bay!
(TOWNPEOPLE) GASP
Oh...! Ah!
Whoa! Whoa!
Waterway Street is clear.
I'm on it, Ryder!
Agh...!
What?
(SCOFFS) Faster? Wha...! Agh...!
(BARKS) Buoy! Hang on, Mayor Dude. I'll bring you in.
-All that work! All that beauty! Now no one will see it but fish.
(GIGGLES)
I just want to thank the Paw Patrol for saving the day.
You all, ahem, rock.
I'm just glad no one was hurt. A lot of rocks came down.
-Yes, but I still think people will find Humdinger's carving adorable.
-Huh? What do you mean?
-I give you... Mount Kitty!
(CROWD) CHEERING
No! That's not fair!
-Excuse me. Would you mind posing in front of the kitties?
Sure.
