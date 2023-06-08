A wiggly whale

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
-Time for a tasty treat, Wally?
-Ew! Zat is stinky stuff.
-Squid jerky is his favourite.
How do you know? Has he tried anything else, huh?
(BARKING)
-Perhaps some... escargot?
(BARKING)
-Oh! Ha! Kind of crunchy.
-What is this stuff?
Snails! You're not supposed to eat ze shell.
Ew! Wally will be more tempted by his tried and true tidbit.
-Non! Your snack is too smelly.
-No, yours is too shell-y!
-Snails.
-Squid.
-What's happening?
-Ze broom! Overboard.
Maybe Wally's giving us some thank you thumps?
-That is no walrus!
It sounds like a giant marine monstrosity.
Let's go check it out!
-To ze diving bell!
(MUSIC)
-Clearly, it's not Wally, our waving friend.
He's right here.
Aha! It is a whale. Oh, I must get ze picture.
What's wrong with that whale? Why is he wiggling against my boat?
-Obviously, he is lonely and believes ze Flounder is his momma!
Aha. Don't be silly.
He's scratching a stubborn itch on my sturdy ship.
Magnifique!
-Our wiggly whale is coming in for his close up!
I'm not so sure about that.
Ah, sufferin' seahorses.
Let's get out of here.
-Pawsome! I hope they're liver-flavoured.
That's my fave.
-Seaweed?
-Coo-el! Seaweed rules.
(PUPS MUNCHING)
Salty. Hmmm. I like salty.
(LAUGHING)
(LAUGHING)
(LAUGHING)
Ze whale is still on our tail.
Can't you go any faster?
It's not advisable to accelerate.
Oh, I think we can.
(BOTH SCREAMING)
-He caught up!
He is passing us!
And now he is ahead of us.
And now he's behind us again.
-Sounds like that silly cetacean is circling us.
Perhaps. But now he is not there...
Or there, either. Très strange.
-Whew! Maybe the whale wore himself out!
(MUSIC)
(ROARING)
-Oooh, ahhhh! -Le whoooaa!
It's time to call the Paw Patrol.
(SQUAWKS)
(PUPPAD RINGS)
-Ryder! A weird wiggly whale whapped us
and now we're stuck upside down under water!
(MUSIC)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(MUSIC)
(BARKING)
(PUPS LAUGHING) Cheesy-cheese!
(MUSIC)
-Whoa! Whales are usually mellow. I've never seen one do that before.
-Let's dive in!
-Rubble on the double!
(MUSIC)
(BARKING)
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKING)
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(MUSIC)
(PUPS BARKING) Let's go!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # Rubble!
# (Go, go, go, go!) # Zuma!
(BARKING)
-I don't see the diving bell or a whale.
Any luck there, Chase?
Ryder, I think the whale found us.
-Whoa! He's ginormous!
-Hooray! Help is here!
-And the whale is here, too.
-Hurry, Ryder!
Under water and upside down isundoubtedly unpleasant.
Hey, whale, ever play tag?
Betcha can't catch me, dude!
(MUSIC)
(BARKING)
Thanks for the help, Wally.
But I think this is gonna need some heavy machinery.
Is this turbulent trauma making your tummy all topsy-turvy too?
-Non, non, non. I ate too many escargot.
Oh, excusez-moi!
-Rubble on the double!
We're back in business.
Now let's go!
Hey, where did the whale go? There you are.
What are you doing?
Ryder, something's wrong with WhalE-y.
He won't stop rubbing his mouth.
Ryder, I see it now.
There's something caught between his teeth.
(LAUGHING)
Aw. Poor dude must have a monster toothache.
(BARKING)
(BARKING)
-I got this, Ryder.
Open wide, dude.
-Finally, ze whale is still and smiling for ze camera.
Oh, non!
Au revoir.
-It's nice to see whales so happy. -And that's the tooth.
