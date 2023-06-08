A wiggly whale

-Time for a tasty treat, Wally?

-Ew! Zat is stinky stuff.

-Squid jerky is his favourite.

How do you know? Has he tried anything else, huh?

(BARKING)

-Perhaps some... escargot?

(BARKING)

-Oh! Ha! Kind of crunchy.

-What is this stuff?

Snails! You're not supposed to eat ze shell.

Ew! Wally will be more tempted by his tried and true tidbit.

-Non! Your snack is too smelly.

-No, yours is too shell-y!

-Snails.

-Squid.

-What's happening?

-Ze broom! Overboard.

Maybe Wally's giving us some thank you thumps?

-That is no walrus!

It sounds like a giant marine monstrosity.

Let's go check it out!

-To ze diving bell!

(MUSIC)

-Clearly, it's not Wally, our waving friend.

He's right here.

Aha! It is a whale. Oh, I must get ze picture.

What's wrong with that whale? Why is he wiggling against my boat?

-Obviously, he is lonely and believes ze Flounder is his momma!

Aha. Don't be silly.

He's scratching a stubborn itch on my sturdy ship.

Magnifique!

-Our wiggly whale is coming in for his close up!

I'm not so sure about that.

Ah, sufferin' seahorses.

Let's get out of here.

Great, Skye. One more. Smile!

Marshall, I've got lots of pictures of you already.

Pups! Look at what Cap'n Turbot brought you back

from his last trip! Pup treats.

-Pawsome! I hope they're liver-flavoured.

That's my fave.

Nope. Seaweed!

-Seaweed?

-Coo-el! Seaweed rules.

(PUPS MUNCHING)

Not bad! Good, even!

Salty. Hmmm. I like salty.

Need another picture of me, Rocky?

Marshall, you've got seaweed in your teeth.

(LAUGHING)

Hey, so do you!

Huh? Me?

Let's see those smiles, Pups.

(LAUGHING)

Everybody's green!

(LAUGHING)

Don't worry, Pups!

A brush and a floss and you'll all be smiling

bright in no time.

Ze whale is still on our tail.

Can't you go any faster?

It's not advisable to accelerate.

Oh, I think we can.

(BOTH SCREAMING)

-He caught up!

He is passing us!

And now he is ahead of us.

And now he's behind us again.

-Sounds like that silly cetacean is circling us.

Perhaps. But now he is not there...

Or there, either. Très strange.

-Whew! Maybe the whale wore himself out!

(MUSIC)

(ROARING)

-Oooh, ahhhh! -Le whoooaa!

It's time to call the Paw Patrol.

There! Perfect.

Now how about that photo you wanted, Marshall?

(SQUAWKS)

(PUPPAD RINGS)

-Ryder! A weird wiggly whale whapped us

and now we're stuck upside down under water!

We're coming, Cap'n.

No whale is too big, no pup is too small.

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol to the Beach Tower!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(MUSIC)

(BARKING)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Quick. Everybody say cheesycheese!

(PUPS LAUGHING) Cheesy-cheese!

(MUSIC)

Sea Patrol ready for action, Captain Ryder, sir!

Francois and Cap'n Turbot

are in deep trouble in the deep waters.

-Whoa! Whales are usually mellow. I've never seen one do that before.

Me neither, Zuma.

Something must be bothering it.

But first, we have to help the Turbots.

So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma! Use your Sub to distract the whale away from the diving bell.

-Let's dive in!

And Rubble.

Use your rig to turn the diving bell right side up.

-Rubble on the double!

All right! Sea Patrol is on a roll!

(MUSIC)

Load her up, Robodog!

(BARKING)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

Robodog, take us to sea.

(BARKING)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(MUSIC)

There's the Flounder.

So the Cap'n and Francois must be nearby.

But they're stuck on the bottom.

How will we find them from up here?

We go deep.

Rubble, Zuma, get your underwater vehicles.

The rest of us will follow in the Sub Patroller.

(PUPS BARKING) Let's go!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Rubble!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Zuma!

(BARKING)

Sub Patroller is on a roll!

-I don't see the diving bell or a whale.

Any luck there, Chase?

Hold on. The sonar found something.

(LAUGHING) Hey! Yeah, Rubble and Zuma!

Wait!

I see a third something and it's big, whale-size, up ahead,

to the left.

If the whale's here then the diving bell must be close.

Cool!

Yes!

Hang on. Follow us, pups. We found the whale.

Ryder, I think the whale found us.

-Whoa! He's ginormous!

And he'll lead us right to the Turbots.

Let's go!

-Hooray! Help is here!

-And the whale is here, too.

Hold on, Cap'n, we'll get you.

-Hurry, Ryder!

Under water and upside down isundoubtedly unpleasant.

Ryder, is the whale trying to eat the diving bell?

No, its mouth is closed.

But it's still blocking our way to the bell.

Zuma, see if you can get that whale to move.

Hey, whale, ever play tag?

Betcha can't catch me, dude!

(MUSIC)

Okay, Rubble, time to move in.

(BARKING)

Thanks for the help, Wally.

But I think this is gonna need some heavy machinery.

Is this turbulent trauma making your tummy all topsy-turvy too?

-Non, non, non. I ate too many escargot.

Oh, excusez-moi!

Okay, Rubble, you're gonna need one more big push.

-Rubble on the double!

We're back in business.

Now let's go!

Hey, where did the whale go? There you are.

What are you doing?

Ryder, something's wrong with WhalE-y.

He won't stop rubbing his mouth.

See if you can get a closer look.

Ryder, I see it now.

There's something caught between his teeth.

Did he eat seaweed snacks, too?

(LAUGHING)

Maybe.

Rocky, let's go help Zuma clean those big teeth.

Green means go!

We won't hurt you, big fella. Just say "cheesycheese".

Look, there's driftwood stuck in his teeth.

Aw. Poor dude must have a monster toothache.

You're right.

This whale could use a little brushing and flossing.

Brushing?

We'd need a huge brush to do thosegiant teeth.

(BARKING)

Look, I think Wally's going to look for help.

(BARKING)

Great idea, Wally. Way to reuse.

Claw!

Trust me, it won't hurt.

His smile's brighter but that thing's really stuck.

Well, when the brush won't do the job,

time to floss!

-I got this, Ryder.

Your buoy rope. Great idea.

Open wide, dude.

We did it! Great job, pups!

And whenever you have mouth trouble, just yelp for help.

-Finally, ze whale is still and smiling for ze camera.

Oh, non!

Au revoir.

-It's nice to see whales so happy. -And that's the tooth.