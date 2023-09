Geronimo Stilton en inglés - Attack of the killer whale

91170

Geronimo Stilton en inglés

Hypno-tick tock

Geronimo is overworked and needs to relax. After Trap notices an ad for a hypnotist who specializes in helping people relax, Geronimo visits the flamboyant Ratswami. Soon New Mouse City is hit with a series of crimes, and Geronimo is more exhausted than ever. It turns out that Ratswami has given Geronimo a post-hypnotic suggestion and is using the unwitting Geronimo to build a giant hypno-device in the center of the city with the goal of taking control of the populous.