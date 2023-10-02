Follow the Leader

Agents, you have an incoming call from the Big O.

-There you four are. Something very odd has happened.

And we’re here in Minneapolis outside the villain hotel,

awaiting your instructions.

There are three villains The Shadow plans to recruit

to the villain network.

You’ll be in disguise as those villains so you can stop her.

And to help you get ready, I’m sending our Master

of Disguise. Agent Owl.

And when does Agent Owl arrive? I’m right here.

-Agents, if the villains discover who you are, call me for back

up immediately. We can’t let the shadow get away.

Ah!

Let’s get down to business.

Orla, you’ll be disguised as Star Wipe.

A villain who can shoot stars to dazzle and distract.

Have this lollipop.

-Whoa!

This disguise is amazing. Even my voice is different.

Oswald.

Oh!

You’ll be disguised as William Ocean a villain

who can summon fish to pelt his opponents.

Whoa! Look how tall I am.

Omar. You will be Cardboard Carl.

He can replace anything he steals with a cardboard stand up.

-Whoa.

Amazing.

Remember, if you get wet these disguises will short circuit.

Go bzzt, beep, bow.

And disappear and then you’ll be caught.

Not good. Opal here.

Who do I get to be disguised as? You’ll be a hotel bellhop.

A bellhop? There must be some mistake.

I’m supposed to be the person who takes down the shadow.

You have a very important job.

First you’ll distract Greta, the Villain Hotel bellhop.

Hello, fellow bellhop.

Can you watch this luggage for exactly 32 and a half seconds.

Anything to help a young bellhop.

-This way, Greta can’t take the real villains to meet

the shadow because you’ll take them someplace else.

We’re here to meet The Shadow. Of course.

Follow me.

Then our agents, now disguised as villains will meet Greta.

-31, 32 and a half.

Hi, we’re here to meet The Shadow.

Follow me.

-Wait a second.

Why does this look like the Odd Squad van?

Maybe because I’m in Odd Squad!

Star attack!

Nap-inator!

Sweet dreams, villains.

Is The Shadow going to be joining us for lunch?

No one meets anyone until you prove you’re

not Odd Squad agents. Odd Squad agents are kids.

We’re not kids so.

I will return with each one of your favourite meals

and to prove you are who you say you are you

will pick your favourite meal.

Pick the wrong meal and I’ll know you’re fakes.

Omar, what are we going to do now? Uh, I have an idea.

Opal, ask the villains what their favourite meal is.

But they’re asleep. I used the nap-inator on them.

It’s actually kind of adorable.

There is one meal each and you all must pick one.

A sandwich. A salad.

And worms. I heard the options.

I’ll search online for what kind of food these villains like.

In the meantime, you’ll have to stall.

Before we begin, let us uh, sing, to show our thanks for preparing

these meals. You don’t really have to do that.

Yum, yum. Yum, yum.

Yum, yum. Yum, yum.

Wow, villains sure love blogging. Ah ha!

Here’s something.

William Ocean loves bread and Star Wipe likes food that

moves but that doesn’t give me an answer.

Perhaps you can use a chart to organize the clues

and solve it. Like a puzzle.

Van Computer, put the food options at the top and the three villains

along the side.

Chart complete.

We know William Ocean loves bread so that would be the sandwich

option and Star Wipe likes food that moves.

Salad doesn’t move but worms do so she likes worms.

So, by the process of elimination, the only food left

for Cardboard Carl to eat is salad.

Omar, eat the salad.

Oswald, go sandwich and Orla, eat the worms.

I’ll have the salad. I’ll have the sandwich.

And I shall have the worms.

You pass the test. But there’s no time to eat.

Please, follow me.

Phew. That was a close one.

What was a close one? Oh no!

Odd Squad!

-Star attack!

-Fish attack!

-Come on, Cardboard Carl, do something!

-My powers aren’t really helpful right now.

Slightly longer nap-inator.

Five more minutes.

Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed bugs bite.

Is this where we mee the shadow? Not quite yet.

First you must select your favourite craft.

Oh yeah, yeah, I’m looking at finger paints, ah,

yarn and knitting needles.

Okay we got water colour and brushes.

Got it. You need to stall again.

Greta, tell us more about yourself.

Start from your birth. Okay, Van Computer.

I got some clues about crafts on the villain’s blog.

Let’s track them on another chart. Your chart is ready.

Cardboard Carl says he likes yarn so he must be into knitting.

William Ocean says he likes painting but that can mean finger

painting or water colours.

And Star Wipe doesn’t like to get her hands dirty.

If Star Wipe doesn’t like to get her hands dirty,

she wouldn’t like finger paints so that means she like

water colours.

So, by the process of elimination, William Ocean likes finger paints.

I choose water colours.

Yeah, I’m going to pick the finger paints.

And I love knitting. You passed the test.

But there’s no time for crafts. Follow me.

Hey, Oswald, can I keep these water colours?

Too risky.

Water will short circuit your disguise.

Eh, eh, eh. Remember?

Eh? Remember that?

Eh? Ah.

Final test to prove you’re not Odd Squad agents.

You must select your favourite instrument.

Bongos.

Metal xylophone and a gold trumpet.

Choose wisely. Stall her while I figure this out.

Before we choose our instrument.

I’m starting to get this feeling that you’ve all been stalling.

Stalling?

Um you mean a delaying tactic used to mislead or distract

an unsuspecting person or persons from their goal?

Okay, Van Computer. I’ve got some clues.

Let’s make another chart.

Cardboard Carl says he likes to hit his instrument.

That does not help.

It can be the bongos or the xylophone.

William Ocean says his favourite instruments are metal.

That could be either the trumpet or the xylophone.

Uh oh.

There’s no clue on Star Wipe’s blog about any instruments.

Wait. It does say that she loves gold.

And the only gold instrument is the trumpet.

Now the only other metal instrument for William Ocean

is a xylophone!

So by the process of elimination, Cardboard Carl plays the bongos.

Ba da bum boom.

Once the necessary amount of delay has been achieved the tactic ends,

is that what you mean by stalling? Yes.

No, I wasn’t doing that. Instrument time.

I’m going to go with the xylophone.

I shall pick the trumpet. And I choose the bongos.

Incorrect. Just kidding, you’re right!

-Hahahaha...

-You shall now go meet The Shadow in the lobby.

Yes, we’re finally going to find out who this mysterious leader is.

Cardboard Carl!

I understand you passed the tests.

-Look out, they’re Odd Squad.

What? No, no, no, they’re Odd Squad!

Uh, oh no. We can’t get wet!

Oh no.

Uh oh.

I’m small. Get out of here, boss.

We’ve got this. Star attack!

-Fish attack!

I’m going after The Shadow.

Opal, remember what the Big O said.

We need to call for backup. But it will take too long!

Odd Squad, Odd Squad. Stop right there!

Your days of leading the Villain Network

are officially over.

Olizabeth?

Nice to see you again, Opal.

Oh no!

The Shadow got away. Now we’ll never know who she is.