Follow the leader

Agents, you have an incoming call from the Big O.
-There you four are. Something very odd has happened.
There are three villains The Shadow plans to recruit
to the villain network.
You’ll be in disguise as those villains so you can stop her.
And to help you get ready, I’m sending our Master
of Disguise. Agent Owl.
-Agents, if the villains discover who you are, call me for back
up immediately. We can’t let the shadow get away.
Let’s get down to business.
Orla, you’ll be disguised as Star Wipe.
A villain who can shoot stars to dazzle and distract.
Have this lollipop.
-Whoa!
Oswald.
You’ll be disguised as William Ocean a villain
who can summon fish to pelt his opponents.
Omar. You will be Cardboard Carl.
He can replace anything he steals with a cardboard stand up.
-Whoa.
Remember, if you get wet these disguises will short circuit.
Go bzzt, beep, bow.
And disappear and then you’ll be caught.
Not good.
You have a very important job.
First you’ll distract Greta, the Villain Hotel bellhop.
Anything to help a young bellhop.
-This way, Greta can’t take the real villains to meet
the shadow because you’ll take them someplace else.
Then our agents, now disguised as villains will meet Greta.
-31, 32 and a half.
Follow me.
-Wait a second.
Why does this look like the Odd Squad van?
Star attack!
No one meets anyone until you prove you’re
not Odd Squad agents.
I will return with each one of your favourite meals
and to prove you are who you say you are you
will pick your favourite meal.
Pick the wrong meal and I’ll know you’re fakes.
There is one meal each and you all must pick one.
A sandwich. A salad.
And worms.
Perhaps you can use a chart to organize the clues
and solve it.
Chart complete.
You pass the test. But there’s no time to eat.
Please, follow me.
What was a close one?
Odd Squad!
-Star attack!
-Fish attack!
-Come on, Cardboard Carl, do something!
-My powers aren’t really helpful right now.
Five more minutes.
First you must select your favourite craft.
And Star Wipe doesn’t like to get her hands dirty.
But there’s no time for crafts. Follow me.
Final test to prove you’re not Odd Squad agents.
You must select your favourite instrument.
Bongos.
Metal xylophone and a gold trumpet.
Choose wisely.
I’m starting to get this feeling that you’ve all been stalling.
That does not help.
It can be the bongos or the xylophone.
That could be either the trumpet or the xylophone.
Incorrect. Just kidding, you’re right!
-Hahahaha...
-You shall now go meet The Shadow in the lobby.
I understand you passed the tests.
-Look out, they’re Odd Squad.
Uh oh.
We’ve got this. Star attack!
-Fish attack!
Nice to see you again, Opal.
O Squad
23 Episodios
Follow the leader
O Squad10 min, 29 sec
16 and a half blocks
O Squad11 min, 9 sec
Is not easy being chill
O Squad10 min, 29 sec
Sample in New York
O Squad11 min, 9 sec
Overdue
O Squad10 min, 29 sec
Train of thoughts
O Squad11 min, 8 sec
Odd Squad in the shadows Part I & II
O Squad21 min, 39 sec
Raising the bar
O Squad10 min, 29 sec
The thrill of the face
O Squad11 min, 9 sec
Jeremy
O Squad10 min, 29 sec
Orla's birthday
O Squad11 min, 9 sec
Running on empty
O Squad21 min, 39 sec
The briefcase
O Squad10 min, 31 sec
How to interrogate a unicorn
O Squad10 min, 32 sec
Totally Odd Squad
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
The trouble with centygurps
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
The great Grinaldi
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
Skip day
O Squad10 min, 32 sec
A case of the sing-alongs
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
Ms. O Uh-Oh
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
Picture Day
O Squad10 min, 4 sec
Oscar and the oscarbots
O Squad10 min, 32 sec
License to science
O Squad10 min, 32 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
O Squad
os agentes Olivia y Otto, tienen 12 y 10 años respectivamente y trabajan para la División Odd
Los agentes Olivia y Otto, tienen 12 y 10 años respectivamente y trabajan para la División Odd, una organización gubernamental dirigida por niños que investigan lo extraño e insólito y arreglan lo que está mal en su ciudad utilizando sus habilidades en el campo de las matemáticas y el razonamiento.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.