O Squad - End of the road Part I & II

(Heroic music)
Shields up!
End of the Road
Agents, secure the area. The Big O is landing.
Van Computer, let me in.
There you four are. Something very odd has happened.
-We know.
-Yeah, that’s just something I like to say whenever I see you.
Van Computer, play the video.
Olizabeth just uploaded this to the Villain Internet.
-If you like egg salad With a frosty crunch
-We just have to watch four seconds of this ad
before I can skip past it.
-Cold egg salad.
-Attention all villains.
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit has discovered my true identity
so I’m going to tell the whole world too.
My name is Olizabeth and Agent Opal is my sister.
She made me who I am.
I bet you’re expecting a big evil speech.
But you’re not getting one.
Odd Squad is finished and the Mobile Unit too.
Boo, hoo, hoo for you.
Buh bye, Odd Squad! Hahahaha...
-We need to figure out Olizabeth’s evil plan before it’s too late.
Hahahaha...
I’m sending this image to every Odd Squad office around the globe.
You have an incoming call from Australia.
-Agents Orana and Oliver, nice to see you.
You recognize the villain? -We sure do.
Her name’s The Sand Queen and she’s here in Australia.
For starters, it’s awesome here.
-Second, Australia plays a key role in running all of Odd Squad.
Parks Observatory is the center of the entire
Odd Squad Phone System.
-Third, all the Odd Squad tubes run through Tube Central
in Sydney. -Fourth, we have kangaroos!
-Aww.
We can help. Sending coordinates.
Coordinates are a helpful way to look at things on a map.
-Like the Sand Queen’s lair at F8. Huh?
-Every coordinate has a letter and a number.
Together they tell us where something falls on a map.
Yep. Letters follow the vertical lines.
The ones that go up and down.
The numbers follow the horizontal lines, the ones that go side
to side.
The Sand Queen’s lair. -Orana and Oliver, I’m on my way.
No. You’re all off the case.
-What? Also, I’m taking your van.
-What?! What?
-You had orders to call me if The Shadow got away
but you didn’t listen so I’m sending you to...
-Orchid’s school for listeners where you all learn how to become
better listeners. -I’m sorry, what?
I wasn’t listening.
I’ll call you Sherman.
Or the Agent who made her sister turn evil.
Recruits, the objective is to capture the flag,
not to hide.
Way to go, Opal! That’s my sister!
I’m upset we’re still talking about this.
Open your text books.
-Meanwhile in Australia...
-Ooh!
-There you two are. Good to see you, Big O.
-Where do we find The Sand Queen? That way.
-I don’t see her. I’m right here, Odd Squad.
Hahahaha...
-Stand back.
I got a gadget with my boomerang-inator.
-That didn’t work.
-Yeah, that was way off track. No worries.
The cool thing about a boomerang, is it always comes back.
-I don’t think it’s coming back. Bye-bye, Odd Squad!
-She’s the only person who can tell us where The Shadow is.
-Odd Squad, Odd Squad. Stop right there!
-You’re too slow, Odd Squad.
Hahahaha...
-It’s locked.
Guess we’ll have to punch our way through the door.
-Or we try and crack the pattern lock on this keypad.
-I bet if we can figure out the missing number we can open
the door. -I think there’s a pattern.
Look.
The number in the top row are counting
up by one as they go across. Eight, nine, ten.
-And the bottom row.
28, 29, 30 are also counting up by one.
-So, the middle row, 18, blank, 20 might be following the same
pattern... 18, 19, 20. -Yes!
-Welcome.
I got to say, I’m surprised The Shadow’s plan is working out.
-Huh?
-She put me in her video message because she knew Odd Squad would
think it was a clue and you would find your way here to me.
But I don’t see the rest of OSMU.
-They’re at the academy learning how to be better listeners.
-How wonderful.
I’ll be sure and pass that on to The Shadow.
As for you.
-Uh oh...
-Goodbye, Odd Squad.
-Here’s your first test.
Or you’re not listening!
-Well, well, well.
If it isn’t the Odd Squad Mobile Unit back
in school.
Too bad you couldn’t join your friends in Australia.
And with all of you out of my way, I can
carry out my evil plan.
I don’t need you to protect me!
Alert, alert.
The Odd Squad Tube System has just been shut down.
-And that’s only the start of my evil plan.
See, Ozzy? That’s how you listen.
-What?
I have an idea.
Yes.
Villains, the day we’ve been waiting for has finally come.
We’re going to send your odd powers through the tubes
to every Odd Squad around the world.
I’ll need each of you to stand by one of those podiums.
Tell them, Brutus.
-You’ll zap your odd powers into one of those round thingies.
Then they’ll travel through those tube thingies and go into that
box thingy.
-And then I’ll release it through the Odd Squad Tube System!
-Okay, quick Q.
Yeah, how do we get our powers back after the plan
is done though?
-Once Odd Squad is destroyed, you will all get your
odd powers back.
And a free bus tour of Australia!
-To be continued...
And now the rest of our story...
-We need a way out.
A solution’s not just going to fall out of the sky.
-My boomerang-inator came back. -You can use it to get us out.
-I like the two of you. This might take a while.
Yes!
Now that you all have tickets for a free bus tour
of Australia...
What now, Brutus? -We have company.
-Ugh. Odd Squad’s here.
William Ocean and Magnet Maggie, stop them!
-Our pleasure.
-Everyone else, zap your odd powers. Hahaha...
Hello, Odd Squad. -Uh oh.
-Fish attack!
-Shields up!
-There’s plenty more fish in the sea.
-Ah! Metal gadget are no match for me.
-Ha! The Shadow’s plan is working!
-Wait, does that mean we don’t get one of those free Australian
bus tours? -We’re here... so, probably not.
But we can only give you a clue on account of the no tattletale
code. D4.
Odd Squad, Odd Squad, stop right there!
-You’re too late.
All the villain’s powers are in this box.
-Hahahaha...
-And now I’m going to release them through the tubes.
-And you can’t stop us.
Opal got away!
All you ever did was protect me.
-Recruits, the objective is to capture the flag,
not to hide.
-Opal, I can get the flag.
Way to go, Opal.
Zap your gadgets.
I had no choice!
You’re the one who was good at everything.
I had to leave Odd Squad so I could be good
at the one thing you would never do.
Become a Villain. -So glad I’m an only child.
-My first act of villainy was to capture the 44-leaf clover
but then you got it and you got a van and
you know how much I love vans. -Push the button, boss.
-No! I’m not done explaining myself!
Then I came up with the plan to form a villain network
and to take down Odd Squad forever.
Now you’ll see I can be as good as you at doing stuff.
You’re just saying that because I’m about to destroy Odd Squad
in three... two...
Well, that’s just great.
Now I feel bad for doing all this evil stuff.
Can we maybe hug first?
Not so fast, Odd Squad.
We are keeping our odd powers! -Let me hold the box, Paper man.
-It’s Papier Mache. And I’ve got it.
-I’ve got it.
-Hey! I... give it!
Ah! Oh.
-Uh oh...
-My bread powers are in there.
What am I supposed to do with these?
-And these?!
-If those powers aren’t contained, they’ll spread around the world
causing ultimate oddness.
-Opal, this box has a reverse switch.
Get it in the center of oddness, push it and you can suck
all the oddness back into it.
I need to get Brutus and the other villains to safety.
Go. I’m fine.
Oh, my goodness. Run, come on, come on.
Will this work?
-Yeah! Woo!
-Get in the van!
-We’ll cover you! Go, go!
I wish I could buy you ice cream right now to show you how sorry
I am but we don’t have that kind of time.
-Agreed!
-Orana and Oliver, clear a path.
We’re in.
The vortex is destabilizing.
Opal, get that box open and we’ll fight off the oddness.
You ready?
Maybe I can help.
My shoes have rocket thrusters.
100
-Orana and Oliver, we couldn’t have done it without you.
Thanks.
-Sorry about all the evil stuff, Big O.
Maybe this can set things right?
-Thanks, Olizabeth. You did good.
Everyone, load into the van.
-Esmerelda Kim?
-All my karate and piano lessons are done, so if you want
I can join OSMU. -Uh, maybe.
-Let me know.
Alright, team.
We should get this box back to headquarters.
Boy am I glad to see you.
Well? What are we waiting for?
Go!
-For Odd Squad!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
O Squad
os agentes Olivia y Otto, tienen 12 y 10 años respectivamente y trabajan para la División Odd
Los agentes Olivia y Otto, tienen 12 y 10 años respectivamente y trabajan para la División Odd, una organización gubernamental dirigida por niños que investigan lo extraño e insólito y arreglan lo que está mal en su ciudad utilizando sus habilidades en el campo de las matemáticas y el razonamiento.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.