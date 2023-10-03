End of the road Part I & II

My name is Agent Opal.

These are my partners Omar, Orla and Oswald.

This is a llama named Paul.

We travel the world investigating anything strange,

weird and especially odd.

Our job is to put things right again.

(Heroic music)

Shields up!

Who do we work for?

We work for Odd Squad.

End of the Road

Agents, secure the area. The Big O is landing.

Van Computer, let me in.

There you four are. Something very odd has happened.

-We know.

-Yeah, that’s just something I like to say whenever I see you.

Van Computer, play the video.

Olizabeth just uploaded this to the Villain Internet.

-If you like egg salad With a frosty crunch

-We just have to watch four seconds of this ad

before I can skip past it.

-Cold egg salad.

-Attention all villains.

The Odd Squad Mobile Unit has discovered my true identity

so I’m going to tell the whole world too.

My name is Olizabeth and Agent Opal is my sister.

She made me who I am. What?

All I ever did was protect her.

I bet you’re expecting a big evil speech.

But you’re not getting one. Good.

That is a relief. You’re getting a poem instead.

Okay.

Odd Squad is finished and the Mobile Unit too.

Boo, hoo, hoo for you.

Buh bye, Odd Squad! Hahahaha...

-We need to figure out Olizabeth’s evil plan before it’s too late.

That shall be difficult for we have no clue where she is.

I might have a clue. Look.

Hahahaha...

It’s a villain.

If we find out who that is and where she is,

she could lead is right to Olizabeth.

I’m sending this image to every Odd Squad office around the globe.

Well, get comfy.

Could be hours before someone recognizes her.

You have an incoming call from Australia.

I walked into that one. Greetings, Big O.

-Agents Orana and Oliver, nice to see you.

You recognize the villain? -We sure do.

Her name’s The Sand Queen and she’s here in Australia.

So, if the Sand Queen is in Australia,

that means Olizabeth is there too but why?

For starters, it’s awesome here.

-Second, Australia plays a key role in running all of Odd Squad.

Parks Observatory is the center of the entire

Odd Squad Phone System.

-Third, all the Odd Squad tubes run through Tube Central

in Sydney. -Fourth, we have kangaroos!

-Aww. Guys, we need to find Olizabeth.

But that could take days. Australia is huge.

It’s its own continent.

We can help. Sending coordinates.

What are these coordinates our Australian friends speak of?

Coordinates are a helpful way to look at things on a map.

-Like the Sand Queen’s lair at F8. Huh?

-Every coordinate has a letter and a number.

Together they tell us where something falls on a map.

So, all we have to do is follow the lines on this grid.

Yep. Letters follow the vertical lines.

The ones that go up and down.

The numbers follow the horizontal lines, the ones that go side

to side.

So, if we follow F and 8 they meet at this spot here.

The Sand Queen’s lair. -Orana and Oliver, I’m on my way.

Are you telling me that we finally have a chance to go into the field

with the Big O?!

No. You’re all off the case.

-What? Also, I’m taking your van.

-What?! What?

-You had orders to call me if The Shadow got away

but you didn’t listen so I’m sending you to...

-Orchid’s school for listeners where you all learn how to become

better listeners. -I’m sorry, what?

I wasn’t listening.

This is awful.

We got to do something to get back on the squad.

Orchid, hi. Opal here.

I’ll call you Sherman.

Or the Agent who made her sister turn evil.

No! All I ever did was protect her.

Even when we were at the academy.

Recruits, the objective is to capture the flag,

not to hide.

Olizabeth, wait here where it’s safe while I go get the flag.

I got it! I got the flag!

Way to go, Opal! That’s my sister!

Why would she be upset about that?

I’m upset we’re still talking about this.

Open your text books.

-Meanwhile in Australia...

-Ooh!

-There you two are. Good to see you, Big O.

-Where do we find The Sand Queen? That way.

-I don’t see her. I’m right here, Odd Squad.

Hahahaha...

-Stand back.

I got a gadget with my boomerang-inator.

-That didn’t work.

-Yeah, that was way off track. No worries.

The cool thing about a boomerang, is it always comes back.

-I don’t think it’s coming back. Bye-bye, Odd Squad!

-She’s the only person who can tell us where The Shadow is.

-Odd Squad, Odd Squad. Stop right there!

-You’re too slow, Odd Squad.

Hahahaha...

-It’s locked.

Guess we’ll have to punch our way through the door.

-Or we try and crack the pattern lock on this keypad.

-I bet if we can figure out the missing number we can open

the door. -I think there’s a pattern.

Look.

The number in the top row are counting

up by one as they go across. Eight, nine, ten.

-And the bottom row.

28, 29, 30 are also counting up by one.

-So, the middle row, 18, blank, 20 might be following the same

pattern... 18, 19, 20. -Yes!

-Welcome.

I got to say, I’m surprised The Shadow’s plan is working out.

-Huh?

-She put me in her video message because she knew Odd Squad would

think it was a clue and you would find your way here to me.

But I don’t see the rest of OSMU.

-They’re at the academy learning how to be better listeners.

-How wonderful.

I’ll be sure and pass that on to The Shadow.

As for you.

-Uh oh...

-Goodbye, Odd Squad.

-Here’s your first test.

Um, we can’t hear you. You can’t?

Or you’re not listening!

-Well, well, well.

If it isn’t the Odd Squad Mobile Unit back

in school.

Too bad you couldn’t join your friends in Australia.

And with all of you out of my way, I can

carry out my evil plan.

Olizabeth, it’s not too late to stop this.

I’ll make some calls, explain you’re my little sister.

I don’t need you to protect me!

Oh no.

Alert, alert.

The Odd Squad Tube System has just been shut down.

-And that’s only the start of my evil plan.

We need to stop your sister. We don’t even know where she is.

She just told us.

Tube Central Station is in Australia!

That’s how she shut down the tubes.

See, Ozzy? That’s how you listen.

-What?

But how are we supposed to get to Australia?

We can’t use the tubes and T he Big O has our van.

I have an idea.

We can work with this.

Van Computer, take us to Tube Central in Australia.

That is a strange van computer. That’s agent Orson.

He’s telling us the ice cream surveillance truck only

understands coordinates.

Am I the only one who understands baby talk?

Yes.

So, if we figure out the coordinates

for Tube Central, Agent Orson can input them into the ice cream

truck to take us there. Pulling up a map.

Tube Central is the red dot.

All we have to do is find the letter and the number that

both meet at the dot.

The letter on the vertical line is H.

And the number on the horizontal line is seven so it’s at H7.

Buckle up!

Villains, the day we’ve been waiting for has finally come.

We’re going to send your odd powers through the tubes

to every Odd Squad around the world.

I’ll need each of you to stand by one of those podiums.

Tell them, Brutus.

-You’ll zap your odd powers into one of those round thingies.

Then they’ll travel through those tube thingies and go into that

box thingy.

-And then I’ll release it through the Odd Squad Tube System!

-Okay, quick Q.

Yeah, how do we get our powers back after the plan

is done though?

-Once Odd Squad is destroyed, you will all get your

odd powers back.

And a free bus tour of Australia!

-To be continued...

And now the rest of our story...

-We need a way out.

A solution’s not just going to fall out of the sky.

-My boomerang-inator came back. -You can use it to get us out.

-I like the two of you. This might take a while.

Thank you, Orson!

Here it is, the secret entrance to Tube Central Station!

It’s a number lock.

There are three boxes that go across and three boxes that

go down. Two numbers are missing.

Perhaps if we solve it the door shall open.

The numbers going across look like they’re counting up by ones.

42, 43, 44. I think it’s 44.

Yes!

And if we look down this column, the numbers go 30, 40, then blank.

That’s counting by tens. So... 30, 40, 50.

50!

Now that you all have tickets for a free bus tour

of Australia...

What now, Brutus? -We have company.

-Ugh. Odd Squad’s here.

William Ocean and Magnet Maggie, stop them!

-Our pleasure.

-Everyone else, zap your odd powers. Hahaha...

I think it’s this way!

Hello, Odd Squad. -Uh oh.

-Fish attack!

-Shields up!

-There’s plenty more fish in the sea.

Freeze-inators. Magnet time!

-Ah! Metal gadget are no match for me.

You forget that I’m 500 years old. What does that matter?

500 years ago, gadgets were made of stone.

Rope-inator!

Now tell us where The Shadow is. Not a chance.

-Ha! The Shadow’s plan is working!

-Wait, does that mean we don’t get one of those free Australian

bus tours? -We’re here... so, probably not.

Tell us where The Shadow is and we’ll make sure

you get a tour.

But we can only give you a clue on account of the no tattletale

code. D4.

Those are coordinates.

Pulling up a map of Tube Central.

Now we can overlay a coordinate grid on the map like before!

If we follow the lines for D and 4, we can see where

they meet. That’s where Olizabeth is!

We need to move, quickly!

Get thyself to safety.

Odd Squad, Odd Squad, stop right there!

-You’re too late.

All the villain’s powers are in this box.

-Hahahaha...

-And now I’m going to release them through the tubes.

-And you can’t stop us.

Opal got away!

Olizabeth, how can you do this after all I did to protect you?

All you ever did was protect me.

-Recruits, the objective is to capture the flag,

not to hide.

-Opal, I can get the flag.

It’s too dangerous. Wait here.

I got it! I got the flag!

Way to go, Opal.

Okay, that was one time.

Zap your gadgets.

Much too dangerous. Use this.

Fine. Two times.

Way too dangerous. Use these.

Fine, I was overprotective.

That doesn’t mean you become a villain.

I had no choice!

You’re the one who was good at everything.

I had to leave Odd Squad so I could be good

at the one thing you would never do.

Become a Villain. -So glad I’m an only child.

-My first act of villainy was to capture the 44-leaf clover

but then you got it and you got a van and

you know how much I love vans. -Push the button, boss.

-No! I’m not done explaining myself!

Then I came up with the plan to form a villain network

and to take down Odd Squad forever.

Now you’ll see I can be as good as you at doing stuff.

Olizabeth, I always knew you could do whatever you wanted to do.

You’re the smartest person I’ve ever met.

You’re just saying that because I’m about to destroy Odd Squad

in three... two... No!

No! Wait!

I can prove it.

Captain’s blog Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I think someone is organizing all the villains into

a super group.

Maybe the smartest person Odd Squad has ever been

up against.

I was way too protective.

I just got scared you’d get hurt and I care about you so much

I never wanted that to happen. I’m sorry.

Well, that’s just great.

Now I feel bad for doing all this evil stuff.

You can still fix it. Totally.

You collected all the villain’s powers into a single box.

They can no longer cause oddness.

Deliver the box to the Big O and we can start all over again.

Can we maybe hug first?

Aw...

Not so fast, Odd Squad.

We are keeping our odd powers! -Let me hold the box, Paper man.

-It’s Papier Mache. And I’ve got it.

-I’ve got it.

-Hey! I... give it!

Ah! Oh.

-Uh oh...

-My bread powers are in there.

What am I supposed to do with these?

-And these?!

-If those powers aren’t contained, they’ll spread around the world

causing ultimate oddness.

-Opal, this box has a reverse switch.

Get it in the center of oddness, push it and you can suck

all the oddness back into it.

What about you?

I need to get Brutus and the other villains to safety.

Go. I’m fine.

I know.

Oh, my goodness. Run, come on, come on.

We need to get this box in the center of the storm

so we can press the reverse switch and get those powers back in this

box. Let’s move!

It is much too powerful!

We need something to get us inside!

Will this work?

-Yeah! Woo!

-Get in the van!

-We’ll cover you! Go, go!

Nice to see you again, Big O. Sorry I took you all off the case.

I wish I could buy you ice cream right now to show you how sorry

I am but we don’t have that kind of time.

-Agreed!

-Orana and Oliver, clear a path.

We’re going in!

We’re in.

The vortex is destabilizing.

Opal, get that box open and we’ll fight off the oddness.

You ready?

Yeah!

Uh oh... We got a problem here.

The box has a weird zig zag puzzle with numbers and blanks.

I need to solve it to get to the reverse switch!

Start with what you know!

All I know is there is a blank square next o 89.

Remember when we solved the puzzle?

The numbers went up by one when we moved left to right.

So the blank next to 89 should be one more.

90!

Opal, hurry.

We cannot hold off this oddness much longer!

Maybe I can help. How did you get in here?

My shoes have rocket thrusters.

Now, I think the numbers are increasing by 10s when we move

down the column so the blank under 90 should be...

100

-Orana and Oliver, we couldn’t have done it without you.

Thanks.

-Sorry about all the evil stuff, Big O.

Maybe this can set things right?

-Thanks, Olizabeth. You did good.

Everyone, load into the van.

You guys go on without me. Wait, what?

I need to stay here in Australia to set things right with Olizabeth

and in other countries where she did a lot of other odd stuff

that needs fixing. I got a little carried away.

But, you can’t leave.

There wouldn’t even be an Odd Squad Mobile Unit

if it wasn’t for you. Omar’s right.

If you hadn’t have gone after the 44-leaf clover,

I’d still be a library museum person.

I would still be living alone in a dark cave, spacious but dark.

All you ever wanted was to travel around the world

and solve oddness.

What I wanted was an adventure and you guys gave me that.

But we’ve always been a team of four.

Who’s going to replace you. Hi guys.

-Esmerelda Kim?

-All my karate and piano lessons are done, so if you want

I can join OSMU. -Uh, maybe.

-Let me know.

I think she’ll be great.

And don’t worry, I think we’ll see each other again.

Alright, team.

We should get this box back to headquarters.

Hold on.

If all the villain powers are gone, do we really need

an Odd Squad to fight Oddness?

Boy am I glad to see you.

Well? What are we waiting for?

Go!

-For Odd Squad!