UN ASESINATO CON VISTAS

DOCUMENTARY / True Crime

4 x 50'

In the midst of the real estate boom and corruption on the Mediterranean coast, on October 19, 2007, Alejandro Ponsoda (mayor of Polop de la Marina, a Valencian municipality near Benidorm) is shot dead at his front door, causing shockwaves throughout the region. The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard opens several lines of investigation to discover the mastermind behind a murder that appears to be a contract killing. The focus turns to neighborhood conflicts, the mayor's private life, and various urban planning irregularities within the municipal corporation. But none of the lines of investigation come to fruition until the appearance of “the Portuguese,” a mysterious character from the Benidorm underworld, reveals an alleged meeting in a nightclub where the crime was planned.

Thus begins a long and painful decade, in which the defense will attempt to discredit the figure and the testimony of the protected witness, until the trial in January 2020, in which attempts will be made to unravel a complex web of mistrust, conflict, tension, hatred, lies, half-truths, revenge, and disparagement, which do not promise a simple clarification of the murder. Along the way, there will be a trail of lives destroyed by the force of events and the inexorable passage of time.

CREDITS:

Directed by: Pablo Van Damme

Technical team: Albert Montón, Jorge Garay, José Ángel Montiel, Malva Soler, Manuel Solís, Mario Polar H., Pablo Van Damme, Pau Bas, Rodolf Ferrer

Year: 2025