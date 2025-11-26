VALLE SALVAJE

DAILY SERIES - Drama

S1 - 120 x 50' / S2 - 120 x 50' / S3 - 180 x 50'

In 1763, Adriana's life changes completely after the sudden death of her father. While sorting through his affairs, she discovers that he had signed a secret agreement that forces her to marry a stranger and move from Madrid to Valle Salvaje, a remote place in northern Spain. With no option to refuse, Adriana embarks on the journey, trying to understand what led her father to make such an extreme decision.

Upon her arrival, she finds a closed community marked by old tensions and strict rules. Her future home gives her a cold welcome, especially Doña Victoria, the matriarch of the family, a reserved and difficult woman accustomed to controlling everything that happens in the valley. Adriana tries to adapt, but she soon notices that no one wants to talk too much about the past and that her father's death may not have been as simple as she was told.

As she faces her new responsibilities, Adriana begins to uncover family secrets, hidden alliances, and conflicts that have been simmering for years. She also meets people who will change the way she sees the valley and herself, including someone who will awaken unexpected feelings and further complicate her situation.

Throughout the season, Adriana struggles to find her place in a hostile environment, while following clues that could shed light on what really happened to her father. Her search will bring her into conflict with those who prefer the truth to remain hidden, forcing her to choose between obeying what is expected of her or confronting the secrets that dominate life in Valle Salvaje.

CHARACTERS:

Adriana (Rocío Suárez de Puga)

Adriana Salcedo de la Cruz y Millán is an intelligent, responsible, and dreamy woman. She wants to be true to herself and marry the man she loves, but fate has other plans for her. A lioness, the most important thing for her is to take care of her family: her siblings Bárbara and Pedrito, and also her nanny, Isabel, who was like a mother to her. In Valle Salvaje, everyone has their own plans for her and will try to impose them on her, something she will not make easy for them. Neither for her aunt, Victoria, nor for her fiancé, Julio.

Rafael (Marco Pernas)

Rafael and Adriana fall in love at first sight. The second son of the Gálvez de Aguirre family is wild, impetuous, and a force of nature who would give everything to defend Valle Salvaje, the land where he was born. But it is his brother Julio who will inherit everything and marry the woman he loves. His father does not respect him, and because of him, he had to go to war, from which he returned a changed man. Both he and Adriana are wounded animals, and only they understand each other.

Julio (Nacho Olaizola)

Julio Gálvez de Aguirre is Rafael's older brother and Adriana's fiancé. A rational, fair, and proud man with a good heart, his biggest flaw is that he tries to please his father in everything, which makes it difficult to empathize with him. He is concerned with maintaining his status and preserving the respect of José Luis, the Duke of Valle Salvaje, and wants to win Adriana's love, who will fight to preserve her freedom and will not make things easy for him.

José Luis (José Manuel Seda)

José Luis Gálvez de Aguirre is Rafael's father and the Duke of Valle Salvaje. He is a strict and authoritarian man who seeks the good of the estate and his family. He has no problem showing favoritism toward Julio over Rafael, as he is the heir he trusts. Raised in the image and likeness of his father, a complicated man with many debts, he had to leave everything behind when he married Pilara, who suffers from health problems that could only be alleviated by moving to the North. Although he found prosperity with her and started a family, he also hides great secrets.

Pilara (Manuela Velasco)

For the lady of the Casa Grande, the most important thing is the happiness of her children and her husband. Since she was young, she has suffered from an illness that makes it essential for her to leave everything in order when she dies. She is strongly opposed to the fratricidal war that her husband favors between Rafael and Julio, and she relies heavily on her sister Mercedes, who has given up her own life to care for her. Behind her apparent fragility lies an alert and lively woman who knows how to win the hearts of those around her and advise them with great wisdom.

Victoria (Sabela Arán)

Victoria Salcedo de la Cruz is the younger sister of Evaristo, the moneylender, and therefore the aunt of Adriana and her siblings. She is an ambitious, manipulative, and cryptic woman who does not want to depend on anyone. Despite her excessive ambition, she has been forced into a limited and dull life in the forests of Valle Salvaje, never managing to leave the house where she was born. She will not hesitate to use her weapons to achieve her goals, but her fixation on José Luis could backfire on her. She is the mother of Gaspar, who always disappoints her.

CREDITS:

Created by: Josep Cister Rubio

Directed by: Miguel Conde, María Almagro, Ozo Perozo, Ruth Caudeli, Verónica Sáenz, and Jesús Font

Screenwriters: Miriam García Montero, Quico López Cebrián, Laura Belloso, Santiago Tabuenca, Irene Rodríguez, Francisco Dianes, Juan Vicente Pozuelo, Elisa Lucía, and Casandra Balbás

Year: 2025

A RTVE production in collaboration with Bambu Producciones.