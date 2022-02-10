8 x 60'

PEACE FORCE

Sergeant Elgueta, on a UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa, receives a strange call from First Sergeant Hugo Reyes, her boyfriend. She later get the news that he has committed suicide. Paula knows that this is false: he has been murdered. Facing everyone, she decides to find out what truth his death hides.

CREDITS

Created by:

Aurora Guerra

Directed by:

Mar Olid & Jorge Saavedra

Screenplay:

Aurora Guerra, Santiago Díaz, Juan Vicente Pozuelo

Featuring by:

Silvia Alonso, Martiño Rivas, Félix Gómez, Alain Hernández, Alfonso Bassave, Will Shephard, Iría del Río.

2022

