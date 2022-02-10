Peace Force
8 x 60'
PEACE FORCE
Sergeant Elgueta, on a UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa, receives a strange call from First Sergeant Hugo Reyes, her boyfriend. She later get the news that he has committed suicide. Paula knows that this is false: he has been murdered. Facing everyone, she decides to find out what truth his death hides.
CREDITS
Created by:
Aurora Guerra
Directed by:
Mar Olid & Jorge Saavedra
Screenplay:
Aurora Guerra, Santiago Díaz, Juan Vicente Pozuelo
Featuring by:
Silvia Alonso, Martiño Rivas, Félix Gómez, Alain Hernández, Alfonso Bassave, Will Shephard, Iría del Río.
2022