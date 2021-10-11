Border between Spain and Portugal. Due to a severe drought, the town of Campomediano emerges from the bottom of the swamp. Two human remains of men appear in one of the old houses of the town. Everything makes one suspect that it is a crime that has remained hidden for years. Police Inspector Daniela Yanes takes over the case and begins the investigation.

DIRECTOR

Joaquín Llamas, Oriol Ferrer.

SCREENPLAY

Daniel Corpas, Arturo Ruiz.

FEATURING BY

Elena Rivera, Rodolfo Sancho, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Miryam Gallego, Marco D'Almeida, Juan Gea.

PRODUCTION

Atlantia Media, Coral Europa, RTP & RTVE.

8x60'

2021



