Canal 24 Horas was first aired on September 1997 with a clear mission : to offer independent and quality news.

Nowadays this commitment is even stronger than ever. The daily news bulletins as well as the other news programmes rely on reports from our correspondents posted throughout the world.

Awarded by the Academy of Television Iris Prizes as the Best Thematic Channel. International News More than 70% of its content covers international news.

Here, you can find a wide range of programmes, from in-depth surveys and analysis on political events to the latest information on leisure, design trends, sports, films and pop music.

La Noche en 24 Horas, Comando Actualidad and Repor are the programmes with the largest viewing audiences. The top 20 programmes are followed by more than 100 thousand viewers.