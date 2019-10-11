Central Market
A daily series that presents the labour, personal, and sentimental relations of a group of persons who work and live in the context of a market in a big city. Located in the heart of one of the most popular neighbourhoods, it is targeted by a large investor fund that wants to turn it into a residential building; an event that will alter the lives of everyone who works there.
CREDITS
HD
65x50'
DIRECTOR
Joan Noguera
SCREENPLAY
Eva Baeza, David Plana, Verónica Viñe, Eulalia Carrillo.
FEATURING BY
Antonio Garrido, Begoña Maestre, Jesus Olmedo; Lola Marceli.
PRODUCTION COMPANY
Diagonal TV, RTVE
YEAR
2019