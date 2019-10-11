A daily series that presents the labour, personal, and sentimental relations of a group of persons who work and live in the context of a market in a big city. Located in the heart of one of the most popular neighbourhoods, it is targeted by a large investor fund that wants to turn it into a residential building; an event that will alter the lives of everyone who works there.

CREDITS

HD

65x50'

DIRECTOR

Joan Noguera

SCREENPLAY

Eva Baeza, David Plana, Verónica Viñe, Eulalia Carrillo.



FEATURING BY

Antonio Garrido, Begoña Maestre, Jesus Olmedo; Lola Marceli.



PRODUCTION COMPANY

Diagonal TV, RTVE



YEAR

2019