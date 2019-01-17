Valle Norte Hospital
HOSPITAL VALLE NORTE, a PT series that is based on a team of surgeons working in a university hospital. A combination of realistic drama, urban comedy and romance, where the main characters will face complex medical cases, in addition to having to keep their personal life separate from work
CREDITS:
DIRECTORS
Peris Romano, Juanma Pachón, Marco Castillo
SCREENPLAY
Peris Romano, Xabi Puerta
FEATURING BY
Alexandra Jiménez, José Luis García Pérez, Juan Gea Lucía Jiménez, Sergio Mur, Teresa Hurtado Gorka Otxoa, Helena Kaittani, Dani Luque
PRODUCTION
José Frade PC, RTVE
2019