HOSPITAL VALLE NORTE, a PT series that is based on a team of surgeons working in a university hospital. A combination of realistic drama, urban comedy and romance, where the main characters will face complex medical cases, in addition to having to keep their personal life separate from work

CREDITS:

DIRECTORS

Peris Romano, Juanma Pachón, Marco Castillo

SCREENPLAY

Peris Romano, Xabi Puerta

FEATURING BY

Alexandra Jiménez, José Luis García Pérez, Juan Gea Lucía Jiménez, Sergio Mur, Teresa Hurtado Gorka Otxoa, Helena Kaittani, Dani Luque

PRODUCTION

José Frade PC, RTVE

2019