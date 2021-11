DREAMING IS A RIGHT, a new daily series, the main action of which takes place in an important law firm, where real-life cases are worked on, providing a connection to reality. Love, friendship, betrayal, ambition and family are part of the characters’ daily lives.



CREDITS:

DIRECTORS

Federico Untermann, Manuel Gómez Valerio Boserman, Víctor García León

FEATURING BY

Alba Ribas, Jon Arias, Mamen Duch, Guiomar Puerta, Álex Adrover, Joaquín Climent, Jorge Sanz, Ana Risueño y Belén Fabra

PRODUCTION

Veralia, RTVE

2018