SABUESOS is the story of Alberto, a young man aspiring to be a private detective, and his dog Max. Together, they will be part of a strange team, working on resolving the most complicated cases and thus realising his life’s dream, to create his own detective agency.

Max and Alberto will not only have to face the most complex cases, but they will also have to do it in a way that neither their family nor the police discover Max’s secret skills. The only ones who know about them are his colleagues from the criminal organisation that he used to work for, who are out to kill him for this reason.

CREDITS

10 x 70

Created by

César Benítez, Roberto Serrano, David Cotarelo.

Directors

Iñaki Mercero, Jacobo Martos, Álvaro Fernández Armero

Featuring by

Salva Reina, Ramsés, María Esteve, Thais Blume, Fernando Gil.

Production

Plano a Plano, RTVE

2018