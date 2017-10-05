MEDICAL CENTER

Long Running Series - 65 x 33' - Drama

Enter the fascinating world of medicine with 'Centro Medico', a captivating docu-fiction that brings real, curious and fascinating clinical cases to the screen. Based on a successful international format, the series recreates two daily stories that offer a unique glimpse into the complex universe of healthcare.

Follow seven regular characters, including five doctors and two nurses, as they unravel the mysteries and challenges posed by the clinical cases that come into their practices. Medical Centre' not only presents diverse medical cases, but also delves into the lives and experiences of the patients, creating an emotional bond between the viewers and the protagonists of each story.

Each evening, viewers are immersed in intriguing and varied cases, from narcolepsy to more complex situations such as the alleged use of Burundanga and its shocking consequences. The series also addresses current issues such as attention disorders, highlighting the importance of accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatments.

Discover how the medical team faces medical and human challenges, offering not only medical solutions, but also emotional support to those seeking answers. Medical Centre' promises to captivate audiences with exciting, eye-opening and, above all, moving cases. Are you ready for a TV experience that will immerse you in the intriguing world of real medicine?

CREDITS:

Directed by: Gonzalo Baz, Raquel Barrero, Eva Bermúdez de Castro, Ismael Morillo, Cristina Escudero, Jota Cortés, José María Martín, Ricardo Giménez Roig, Jorge Blas

Cast: Jordi Mestre, María Pedroviejo, Charo Molina, Jesús Cabrero, Marina Lozano, Rocío Anker, Álvaro Reina, Ana Cela, José Navar, Ana Villa, Rebeca Valls, Enrique Martínez, Octavi Pujades, Elvira Cuadrupani, Fran Martínez

An RTVE production in collaboration with Zebra Producciones.