An historical series that relates the experiences of three brothers, three anonymous (or not so anonymous) heroes who suffered the unfettered ambitions of various historical figures. The story traces their love affairs, betrayals, passions and blunders, all set when the Cathedral of Santiago started its construction.

In the year 1075, Spain was broken apart by the fratricidal battles of five siblings who received the Kingdoms of Castile, León, Portugal, Aragón and Galicia upon the death of King Ferdinand I. Battles, intrigue, power strategies and assassinations were the currency of the times during this cruel and violent period. The main characters are kings and queens who waged a series of wars that turned Spain into a veritable battleground for 140 years; Church leaders who administered Catholic doctrine with one hand and wielded a sword in the other; and the common people, who suffered all manner of abuse.

In these troubled times, the relics of St. James the Apostle turned Compostela into a religious and financial center that attracted thousands of pilgrims, giving rise to a tradition, that of the Road to Santiago, one that has persisted to the present day.

The Road established a link between the different Christian kingdoms, but, at the same time, constituted a route packed with danger.

Prime time leader.

8 x 70 minutes