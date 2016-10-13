The Sonata of Silence is a sentimental thriller set in the Spanish society of the late 1940’s seen through the eyes of Marta Ribas; a woman who is ready to throw off the yoke of sexist prejudice that grips her and determined to take control of her life at all costs.

These are the times of tolerated and accepted abuses, times when the Church fully governed the lives of citizens, who were forced, especially women, to maintain appearances of decency, chastity and good example ... this is a portrait of an era that may seem far removed from life as we know it today, but which is really not so distant in time.

It is an ambitious, unpredictable, sweeping and intricate story, a puzzle with many pieces. It features a series of vivid and real characters who, despite being recognizable, don’t act as expected or as they should do.

The Sonata of Silence is primarily a love story, a story of forbidden, secret and impossible loves...



CHARACTERS:



MARTA RIBAS (37)

She is a beautiful and intelligent woman who dreams of becoming a pianist and giving concerts worldwide.

At just 17 she falls in love with Antonio Montejano and sets aside her dream in favor of marriage and the desire to be a mother.

ANTONIO MONTEJANO (44)

He is a doctor by profession who is forced to take over the family business, a business that collapsed as a result of the war. Deprived of their home and livelihood, he and his family virtually live on Rafael’s charity as part of a sinister attempt to keep the Montejano-Ribas marriage dependent and subdued.

RAFAEL FIGUEROA (45)

He is a notary. Married and the father of three children, he is the prototypical leading light of Spain’s new regime. However, he is tormented by guilt and weighed down by his sense of responsibility for Antonio’s future. He is torn between friendship and love. And he hates his wife. He was never in love with her and desperately loves another woman...

ELENA MONTEJANO (17)

Elena is Marta and Antonio’s only daughter. She is a humble and good-hearted young woman who has inherited her mother's beauty. She accepts an arranged marriage agreed by her father and Mauricio Canales, sexist to the core, who will make her life miserable from day one, although she is in love with a street musician.



CREDITS



DIRECTOR

Iñaki Peñafiel

FEATURING

Marta Etura, Eduardo Noriega, Daniel Grao, Fran Perea, Clara Traisac, Lucía Jiménez, Joel Bosqued, Clara de Ramón

SCREENWRITERS

Rodolf Sirera, Peris Romano, Sergio Barrejón, Javier Olivares, Anaïs Schaaf

PRODUCTION COMPANIES

José Frade P.C., RTVE

2016