CRIME TIMES

Series - 13x70' - Suspense / Crime Thriller

Immerse yourself in an intriguing investigative series with 13 episodes, where each one reveals a crime that could have made the front page of the most influential newspaper in Spain in the 1960s. Two journalists, a former policeman with a dark past and a young woman from a good family, stars of the newspaper's editorial team, face challenges and tensions with the police to investigate the cases. Together, they explore crimes of passion, mysterious disappearances and gruesome tales that marked one of the darkest eras in Spanish history. The series not only unravels the mysteries behind the headlines, but also defies the prevailing political censorship, adding a fascinating backdrop to this exploration of the dark recesses of the past.

CREDITS:

Directed by: Iñaki Mercero, Javier Quintas, José Ramón Paíno.

Script: Olga Salvador, Mauricio Romero, Joan Barbero, Juan Moya, Guadalupe Rilova.

Cast: Fernando Guillén Cuervo, Verónica Sánchez, Antonio Garrido, Francisco Ortíz, Natalia Verbeke, Fernando Cayo, Marc Clotet.

Year: 2016

Format: HD

An RTVE production in collaboration with Plano a Plano.