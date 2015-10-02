What would happen if the most chaotic, extravagant and simple minded agent of the Spanish Civil Guard had to work with the most decorated, organized and tactless secret agent of the same body?

CREDITS:

DIRECTOR: Juanma Pachón, Antonio Recio, Juan González, Rafa Parbús

FEATURING: Rubén Cortada, Pepe Viyuela, Alex O Dogherty, Enrique Villén Ana Morgade, Pilar Castro, Luis Miguel Seguí, Asunción Balaguer.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 100 Balas & TVE.

DATE: 2015

FORMAT: HD

