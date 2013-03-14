1705 x 50' aprox.

Love in difficult times
It takes us straight to the years of the Spanish Civil War and the Franco dictatorship.
This is a daily series starring a great cast that combines young actors with some of the biggest names in Spanish acting. Painstaking, rigorous documentation went into this series, setting a new standard for the quality one expects from TVE fiction.
Credits
Chapters: 1705.
S1: 201 x 45'.
S2: 221 x 45'.
S3: 260 x 50'.
S4: 257 x 50'.
S5: 256 x 50'.
S6: 254 x 50'.
S7: 256 x 50'.
4 Specials: 8 x 70'.
Duration: 50' aprox.
Director: Lluís Mª Güell, Orestes Lara, Gerard Gormezano, Joan Noguera, Eduardo Casanova.
Actors: Manu Baquerizo, Itziar Miranda, José Antonio Sayagués, Rodolfo Sancho, Ana Turpín, Sara Casanova, Marina San José, Manuel Bandera, José Luis García Pérez, etc.
Production company: RTVE / Diagonal TV.
Date: 2006 - 2012.
Format: HD.
If you would like more information about this product, please contact us.