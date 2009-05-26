Jurado oficial de los Premios Invi: Sebastián Muriel
Sebastián Muriel (Madrid) es director general de Red.es, entidad pública del Ministerio de Industria, Turismo y Comercio para el desarrollo de la Sociedad de la Información, desde diciembre de 2006. Anteriormente fue Director de Desarrollo Corporativo.
Muriel es ingeniero de telecomunicaciones por la ETSIT-UPM y posee un Executive MBA por el IESE. Su trayectoria profesional está vinculada a las Telecomunicaciones y a las tecnologías de la Información, principalmente, en el sector privado (Hewlett Packard, Lucent Techologies o Pricewaterhouse Coopers). Además es coautor de diferentes libros como Estudio de la industria de los contenidos digitales en España e Incentivos fiscales para la ciencia, tecnología e I+D+i.
Sebastián Muriel was appointed Managing Director in December 2006 of red.es, a public entrepreneurial body ascribed to the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce; and in close collaboration with Local and Regional Administrations to drive, develop and foster the indiscriminate use of the information society in Spain, through the national execution of programmes.
Telecommunications Engineer from the Telecommunications Engineering Faculty ¿ ETSIT. MBA from the IESE School of Business, Navarre University, Spain. Financial Development Programme at the Madrid Enterprise Institute Madrid (2003). Muriel¿s professional career is bound to Telecommunications and Information Technologies. He began his career at Hewlett Packard and afterwards he worked at Lucent Technologies. He is the author of numerous speeches, publications, articles and tribunes related to Telecommunications and Information Technology sector.
Otros jurados de los Premios Invi
Imma Tubella, Rectora de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Inmaculada Turbau, Directora de la Casa de América
Patrick Walker, Director Alianzas Estratégicas EMEA de Youtube
Nicoletta Iacobacci, Directora de Crossmedia UER/EBU
Anthony Rose, FM Controller, Vision & on-line Media Group BBC
Stanislas Leridon, Director de Internet y New Media France 24
Xaquin González Veira, Editor Gráfico del NewYork Times
Alex de la Iglesia, Director/Guionista/Productor de cine
José Corbacho, Director/Actor de cine
Luis Fernández, Presidente de la Corporación RTVE
Rosalía Lloret, Directora Medios Interactivos de RTVE

