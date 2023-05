(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Spaghetti Tree

(Upbeat music)

(BOTH) Grandma?! Grandma?!

What’s for dinner tonight?

Hmm! A lovely squash soup!

Ohh, but we don’t like squash soup...

it’s not nice!

But you’ve never even tasted it!

Before you say it’s not nice you have to taste it, my bunnies!

But you can just tell it’s yucky... Blahyaahh...!

Oh come on, you’ll see, I'm sure you’re going to like it.

Yeah, well I’m not sure at all...

Nor me, I’ll never like any squash in soup!

Don’t worry Gaspard,

you can always make up for the squash with my delicious courgettes.

Hmmm, I’ve just planted a whole bunch of seeds!

Pfffft, wouldn’t it be so cool if we could grow something other than

squashes or courgettes?

Oh! Like a lovely chip tree!

Oh yeah...!

Or even better... a spaghetti tree!

Oh I just love spaghetti!

Hey... hey... Gaspard!

What if we say that these, were spaghetti seeds?

Oh yesssss!

But we have to make them grow super-fast!

And that is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

(BOTH) A new mission!!

Um... er... oh yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(BOTH) Transformation!

(Dinosaur lightly growls)

Come on Captain Rabbit, plant the spaghetti tree seed!

Hydro-Pistoloo, sprinkler setting!

Hey Bu... but... that’s not a spaghetti seed!

It’s a mega super-big-squash seed!

Bleghhhhhh...

(Dinosaur sniffs and growls)

Just wait and see.

I bet you this one is a spaghetti seed!

Pffffft... yeah, well I’m not sure about that...

Ta-da! Ha ha ha!

Woahhhhh!! A real spaghetti tree!

Come on, follow me, let’s climb to the top!

Yum yum yum yum... there’s loads of yummy spaghetti!

Huh?

Professor Wolf! What on earth are you doing here?

Mmmmm... well, it’s dinner-time for me...

...and I just love spaghetti! Yum!!

Hey! Stop right now, you greedy wolf!

Hey, stop eating our spaghetti right this second!

Pfff, it’s not even your spaghetti.

I don’t see Super Rabbit or Captain Rabbit written on it!

But it’s our spaghetti tree!

Lalala, I can't hear you... Lalala I don't hear you... Lalala...

Yeah, well why don’t you grow your own spaghetti tree!

Huh? What did you say?

I didn’t hear a thing...!

He said that, that tree is ours!

(BOTH) Hey! No!!

- Ha! Bye-bye, little funny-bunny rabbits!

Super spaceship!

(Playful music)

Give us back our spaghetti!

Grrrrrrr, come on, go faster, faster!

Mega Hand!

Ahhhhh! Ooooohhhh!! Ooohhh my baaggg!!

Ha ha! The spaghetti’s all ours now!

Goodbye Professor Wolf! Ha ha!

Yeah, well I can call on my super space ship too!

Gigantic Vessel!

(Playful music)

This is mine, thank you very much!

Noooo, not my spaghetti!

Exploding blankie!

(Explosion)

(BOTH) Oh nooooo! Our spaghetti!

- Grrrrrr, just look what you’ve done!

I can’t stand squash, it’s super disgusting!

Yeah, well you never should have stolen our spaghetti!

Yeah and didn’t your mummy ever tell you that you have to taste it first

before you say it’s not nice?!

Oh yeah? Because maybe you, Super Rabbit...

have tried squash... huh huh?!

Err... uh... well, uh, no.

Ha ha! I knew it!

You’re afraid of tasting squa-osh, you’re afraid of tasting squa-osh!

No I’m not!! It’s you, you’re afraid!

Nah-nah-nah nah naah na, he who says it, is it...

Well if that’s the way it’s gonna be!

The first one to eat some squash is the winner!

Ha ha! I won...!!

Bleghhhh... that’s disgusting...

Yuck... I could never ever eat squash!

Aahhhh... Agghhh!

- (BOTH) Mission accomplished!

- Simon, Gaspard, diner time!

Hey, you know what...?

This squash soup is super good!