Orquesta y Coro RTVE
Concierto Coro RTVE Catedral de la Almudena

Coro RTVE

11 noviembre 2022. 19:30h

Catedral de la Almudena

Coro RTVE

Christoph König, director 

Programa:

  • Josef G. Rheinberger  Misa en mi bemol mayor para doble coro a cappella op 109' 
  • Alfred Schnittke  Tres Himnos sacros a cappella 
  • Anton Bruckner  Motetes Ave María, Christus factus est y Locus Iste 
  • Franz Schubert   An die sonne, D 439
  • Franz Schubert  Psalm 23
  • Franz Schubert  Die Nacht
  • J. Brahms  Liebesliederwalzer (selección)
    • Jorge Oteropiano
    • Ángel Cabrerapiano

