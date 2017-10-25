Concierto Coro RTVE Catedral de la Almudena
Coro RTVE
11 noviembre 2022. 19:30h
Catedral de la Almudena
Coro RTVE
Christoph König, director
Programa:
- Josef G. Rheinberger Misa en mi bemol mayor para doble coro a cappella op 109'
- Alfred Schnittke Tres Himnos sacros a cappella
- Anton Bruckner Motetes Ave María, Christus factus est y Locus Iste
- Franz Schubert An die sonne, D 439
- Franz Schubert Psalm 23
- Franz Schubert Die Nacht
- J. Brahms Liebesliederwalzer (selección)
- Jorge Otero, piano
- Ángel Cabrera, piano