Prim, the murder on Turk street
- The story of the conspiracy to kill prime minister Juan Prim.
“Prim, Murder on Turk Street” tells the story of the conspiracy to kill prime minister Juan Prim in the form of an historical thriller. This was an assassination whose culprits the law never brought to justice.
On 27th December 1870, the carriage in which Prim is travelling from the Palace to the Parliament building is intercepted on Turk Street by another two carriages and a dozen men armed with pistols and blunderbusses open fire against the General. Prim reaches home very badly injured and, officially, dies some 72 hours later, precisely the day on which Amadeo, the future King of Spain, enters Madrid, never to set eyes on his main supporter again.
Credits
Duration: 104'.
Director: Miguel Bardem
Featuring: Francesc Orella, Javier Godino, Daniel Grao, Victor Clavijo, Simon Andreu, Pedro Casablanc, Secun de la Rosa, Jose Luis Alcobendas, Alfonso Lara, Yuriria del Valle, Enrique Villén, Javivi y Pepe Lorente.
Scriptwriter: Nacho Faerna
Production Company: TVE / Dream Team Concept / Televisió de Catalunya / Shine Iberia
Date: 2014
Format: HD.
