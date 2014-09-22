“Prim, Murder on Turk Street” tells the story of the conspiracy to kill prime minister Juan Prim in the form of an historical thriller. This was an assassination whose culprits the law never brought to justice.

On 27th December 1870, the carriage in which Prim is travelling from the Palace to the Parliament building is intercepted on Turk Street by another two carriages and a dozen men armed with pistols and blunderbusses open fire against the General. Prim reaches home very badly injured and, officially, dies some 72 hours later, precisely the day on which Amadeo, the future King of Spain, enters Madrid, never to set eyes on his main supporter again.