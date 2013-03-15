Murder inside The Circle
No one would have guessed that behind the good looks of that young, friendly insurance salesman hid one of the most dangerous psychopaths in recent Spanish criminal history.
Joaquín Ferrándiz murdered five women in the province of Castellón, spurred on by his desire to dominate, demean and subdue. The offender was arrested thanks to the work carried out by a criminal psychologist specialising in profiling.
Credits
Chapters: 1.
Duration: 90' aprox.
Director: Fernando Cámara y Pedro Costa.
Actors: Roger Coma, Joaquín Climent, Fernando Huesca, Carlos Hipólito, Vicky Peña, Claudia Molina, Raquel Pérez.
Production company: RTVE / Pedro Costa P.C.
Date: 2009.
If you would like more information about this product, please contact us.