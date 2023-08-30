Sábado Noche - 18/06/1988

Carlos Herrera y Bibi Andersen presentan las actuaciones de Carmel (‘Sweet and lovely’, ‘Every Little bit’), el ballet de Ricardo Ferrante, Sergio y Estíbaliz (‘Bésame así’, ‘Déjame vivir con alegría’), Rita Pavone (‘Anni impaciente’, ‘África’) y Tony Bennett (‘As time goes by’, ‘The girl I love’, ‘Let your self go’, ‘I love a piano’, ‘Stranger in paradise’, ‘I left my heart in San Francisco’).