Zona Zero Wisemen Project // Sophie Ellis-Bextor // Maria Hein 26/04/2023 01:01:54
Avui us oferim una de les nostres típiques playlists en mode random. Avui tenim molta música per a ballar i alguna sorpresa sonora.
Playlist:
Jake Shears - I Used To Be In Love
Chica Sobresalto - El hogar
Post Malone - Chemical
Hens - Me da igual
Veintiuno - Mañana lo dejo
Fernandocosta - Celebrando
Ivana - Odiarte
GAR - Per tu
Elisabeth Elektra - The Dream
Wisemen Project - 1963
Sophie Ellis Bextor - Lost in the sunshine
Maria Hein - La dama de Mallorca
Django Django ft. Jack Peñate - No time
Les Montses - Ballant Amb Llops
Charlotte Cardin - Confetti
Surfistas del sistema - Tribus de libertad
Magnus Imperial Club - Le Velo Machine
The Weeknd ft. Future - Double fantasy