01:01:54

Avui us oferim una de les nostres típiques playlists en mode random. Avui tenim molta música per a ballar i alguna sorpresa sonora.

Playlist:

Jake Shears - I Used To Be In Love

Chica Sobresalto - El hogar

Post Malone - Chemical

Hens - Me da igual

Veintiuno - Mañana lo dejo

Fernandocosta - Celebrando

Ivana - Odiarte

GAR - Per tu

Elisabeth Elektra - The Dream

Wisemen Project - 1963

Sophie Ellis Bextor - Lost in the sunshine

Maria Hein - La dama de Mallorca

Django Django ft. Jack Peñate - No time

Les Montses - Ballant Amb Llops

Charlotte Cardin - Confetti

Surfistas del sistema - Tribus de libertad

Magnus Imperial Club - Le Velo Machine

The Weeknd ft. Future - Double fantasy