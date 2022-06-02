Zona Zero The Gulps - Nyandú - Family Time 01/06/2022 54:45
The Gulps - King Of The Disco
Per a avui hem triat una sèrie d'artistes i col·laboracions que ens posen de bon humor.
Playlist:
The Gulps - King Of The Disco
Berto - Absolución
Nyandú feat. Joana Serrat - «Call Me On My Phone
Pablopablo - Mandela place
Coline Rio - On m'a dit
Family Time - Das Risiko
Cassia - Why You Lacking Energy?
L'Hereu Escampa - Perafita
Flower Face - Sugar water
Suede - She Still Leads Me
Viva Suecia feat Leiva - Justo cuando el mundo apriete
Elem - Última superviviente
Hercules & Love Affair feat. ANOHNI - One