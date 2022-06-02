54:45

Per a avui hem triat una sèrie d'artistes i col·laboracions que ens posen de bon humor.

Playlist:

The Gulps - King Of The Disco

Berto - Absolución

Nyandú feat. Joana Serrat - «Call Me On My Phone

Pablopablo - Mandela place

Coline Rio - On m'a dit

Family Time - Das Risiko

Cassia - Why You Lacking Energy?

L'Hereu Escampa - Perafita

Flower Face - Sugar water

Suede - She Still Leads Me

Viva Suecia feat Leiva - Justo cuando el mundo apriete

Elem - Última superviviente

Hercules & Love Affair feat. ANOHNI - One