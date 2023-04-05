Avui la nostra selecció està basada en el rock, amb bandes i artistes com Apartamentos Acapulco, Cala Vento, Surfin Bichos, Crawler, Levitants o The Smashing Pumpkins. Amb tot i això, també tenim espai per al pop i l'electrònica.
Playlist:
Apartamentos Acapulco - Migajas
Cala Vento - 23 semanas
Miniño - Dime qué tal
Georgia - It’s euphoric
Súper Gegant - Marca de naixement
Mecánico & Telescopios - Un espejismo
The Cat Empire - Thunder Rumbles
Çantamarta ft. Crystal Fighters - Rama
Roy Borland ft. Azuleja - Mun
Miki Ratsula - Jealous of my brother
Bratty - Radio
Featherweight - Cada Uno Por Su Lado
Surfin Bichos - El caballo del mar
Crawlers - That time of the year always
Àlex Blat ft. Ciudad Jara - “L'oblit”
Levitants - Vámonos
The Smashing Pumpkins - Spellbinding