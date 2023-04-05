01:00:57

Avui la nostra selecció està basada en el rock, amb bandes i artistes com Apartamentos Acapulco, Cala Vento, Surfin Bichos, Crawler, Levitants o The Smashing Pumpkins. Amb tot i això, també tenim espai per al pop i l'electrònica.

Playlist:

Apartamentos Acapulco - Migajas

Cala Vento - 23 semanas

Miniño - Dime qué tal

Georgia - It’s euphoric

Súper Gegant - Marca de naixement

Mecánico & Telescopios - Un espejismo

The Cat Empire - Thunder Rumbles

Çantamarta ft. Crystal Fighters - Rama

Roy Borland ft. Azuleja - Mun

Miki Ratsula - Jealous of my brother

Bratty - Radio

Featherweight - Cada Uno Por Su Lado

Surfin Bichos - El caballo del mar

Crawlers - That time of the year always

Àlex Blat ft. Ciudad Jara - “L'oblit”

Levitants - Vámonos

The Smashing Pumpkins - Spellbinding