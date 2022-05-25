Zona Zero Sudan Archives - Irenegarry - Oliver Sim 25/05/2022 55:02
Special Interest - (Herman's) House
Aquesta és la nostra selecció d'estrenes d'avui.
Playlist:
Special Interest - (Herman's) House
Sudan Archives - Selfish soul
Olimpia feat Igor Paskual - Manicomio Universal
Cola - Fulton park
Venturi - Puto friki
Alex The Astronaut - Haircut
Nena Daconte - Despiértame, Madrid
Rhodes - The love I give
Motel Radio - Heat wave
Toorai - Viene y va
Lykke Li - 5D
Irenegarry - A W
Oliver Sim - Hideous
Nightlands - No kiss for the lonely
Frehco - Pobre millenial