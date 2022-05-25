55:02

Aquesta és la nostra selecció d'estrenes d'avui.

Playlist:

Special Interest - (Herman's) House

Sudan Archives - Selfish soul

Olimpia feat Igor Paskual - Manicomio Universal

Cola - Fulton park

Venturi - Puto friki

Alex The Astronaut - Haircut

Nena Daconte - Despiértame, Madrid

Rhodes - The love I give

Motel Radio - Heat wave

Toorai - Viene y va

Lykke Li - 5D

Irenegarry - A W

Oliver Sim - Hideous

Nightlands - No kiss for the lonely

Frehco - Pobre millenial