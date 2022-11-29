01:00:48

Avui, com sempre, tenim una selecció d'estrenes en clau random!

Playlist:

Brigitte Laverne - No Puedo Olvidarte

AR/CO - Supersonic L.U.V.

Rombo - No ha existit

The Space Ocean - Nothing happens

Shame - Fingers of Steel

CVC - Sophie

Say She She - Wrap Myself Up In Your Love

Tamera - Insensitive

Irenegarry - Amor grande

Rococó - Todo este tiempo

Paula Pera y el fin de los Tiempos - Los domingos

Los Punsetes - Te mereces que te vaya mal

April June - Making out at the cemetery

Atalaya Roja - El viento

Alice & The wonders - Gravedigger

Corizonas - Escucha mi voz