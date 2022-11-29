Zona Zero Los Punsetes // Corizonas // Irenegarry 29/11/2022 01:00:48
AR/CO - Supersonic L.U.V.
Avui, com sempre, tenim una selecció d'estrenes en clau random!
Playlist:
Brigitte Laverne - No Puedo Olvidarte
Rombo - No ha existit
The Space Ocean - Nothing happens
Shame - Fingers of Steel
CVC - Sophie
Say She She - Wrap Myself Up In Your Love
Tamera - Insensitive
Irenegarry - Amor grande
Rococó - Todo este tiempo
Paula Pera y el fin de los Tiempos - Los domingos
Los Punsetes - Te mereces que te vaya mal
April June - Making out at the cemetery
Atalaya Roja - El viento
Alice & The wonders - Gravedigger
Corizonas - Escucha mi voz