01:01:22

Avui fem un recorregut musical amb moltes guitarres i esperit punk.

Playlist:

Messura - Neo

Sotrac - Herois

Princess Nokia - Closure

Hens - Cuenta conmigo

Ashnikko - Worms

Antifan - (No) sigas mis pies

Sleaford Mods - On the ground

Manchester Orchestra - The way

Alice Phoebe Lou - Shelter

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather

Àlex Pérez - Per no caure

Marc Seguí - Aaaaaa

Brizna - Mendieta

Al·lèrgiques Al Pol·len - Estrella del pop

Cítrico ft. Goyo Degano - Nosotros dos

Nation of Language - Sole obsession

The Chemical Brothers - No reason