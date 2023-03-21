Zona Zero Princess Nokia // Sleaford Mods // Sotrac 21/03/2023 01:01:22
Sotrac - Herois
Avui fem un recorregut musical amb moltes guitarres i esperit punk.
Playlist:
Messura - Neo
Sotrac - Herois
Princess Nokia - Closure
Hens - Cuenta conmigo
Ashnikko - Worms
Antifan - (No) sigas mis pies
Sleaford Mods - On the ground
Manchester Orchestra - The way
Alice Phoebe Lou - Shelter
Sabrina Carpenter - Feather
Àlex Pérez - Per no caure
Marc Seguí - Aaaaaa
Brizna - Mendieta
Al·lèrgiques Al Pol·len - Estrella del pop
Cítrico ft. Goyo Degano - Nosotros dos
Nation of Language - Sole obsession
The Chemical Brothers - No reason