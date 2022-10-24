01:00:00

Comencem la setmana!!!

Playlist:

Neil Frances & Dreamcastmoe - She’s just the type of girl

Kokoshca feat. Erik Urano - Futuro

- Sunset

Uniforms - Push

Fermín ft. Goyo Degano - Botón

Tegan & Sara - Smoking weed alone

Àlex Perez - Per no caure

Pol Bordas - AP7

Aroa Ay - 28019

Carlangas - Se acabó la broma

Nico B & Cosme Pelotillo - Garden

Lorenzo Soria & Vera Fauna - Tranquilito (por la calle)

Kelela - Happy ending

Fred again… - Delilah (pull me out of this)

Röyksopp feat. Maurissa Rose - Feel it