Zona Zero Pol Bordas// Kokoshca // Caroline Polachek 24/10/2022 01:00:00
Comencem la setmana!!!
Playlist:
Neil Frances & Dreamcastmoe - She’s just the type of girl
Kokoshca feat. Erik Urano - Futuro
- Sunset
Uniforms - Push
Fermín ft. Goyo Degano - Botón
Tegan & Sara - Smoking weed alone
Àlex Perez - Per no caure
Pol Bordas - AP7
Aroa Ay - 28019
Carlangas - Se acabó la broma
Nico B & Cosme Pelotillo - Garden
Lorenzo Soria & Vera Fauna - Tranquilito (por la calle)
Kelela - Happy ending
Fred again… - Delilah (pull me out of this)
Röyksopp feat. Maurissa Rose - Feel it