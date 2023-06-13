Zona Zero PinkPantheress // Recycled J // Natalia Lacunza 13/06/2023 01:00:01
Avui la nostra selecció està plena de ritmes urbans i electrònics.
Playlist:
Slayyyter - Out of time
PinkPantheress - Angel
Aluna ft. Pablo Vittar, Eden Prince, MNEK - On the glamour
Malva - Voz rota
Bricknasty ft. Tomike - Guilt20001
Natalia Lacunza - Intro (duro)
Recycled J - Pa no volver
Ceaxe - Baila sola
De la Ghetto & Quevedo - My love
Amore - FIght!
Cumgirl8 - gothgirl1
Joaquín Pascual ft. Triángulo de Amor Bizarro - El Accidente
Los Pilotos - La máquina del movimiento perpetuo
Munlet - Astindu (whip it)
Dorian Electra - Sodom & Gomorrah
Haiku Hands - Ma ruler
Angerfirst - Blackness