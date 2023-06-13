Zona Zero   PinkPantheress // Recycled J // Natalia Lacunza 13/06/2023 01:00:01

Avui la nostra selecció està plena de ritmes urbans i electrònics.

Playlist:

Slayyyter - Out of time

PinkPantheress - Angel

Aluna ft. Pablo Vittar, Eden Prince, MNEK - On the glamour
Malva - Voz rota

Bricknasty ft. Tomike - Guilt20001

Natalia Lacunza - Intro (duro)

Recycled J - Pa no volver

Ceaxe - Baila sola
De la Ghetto & Quevedo - My love

Amore - FIght!

Cumgirl8 - gothgirl1

Joaquín Pascual ft. Triángulo de Amor Bizarro - El Accidente

Los Pilotos - La máquina del movimiento perpetuo

Munlet - Astindu (whip it)
Dorian Electra - Sodom & Gomorrah

Haiku Hands - Ma ruler

Angerfirst - Blackness

Zona Zero
