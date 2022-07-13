57:03

Avui tenim covers! De Peter Bjorn And John, Portishead, Mac Miller i fins i tot, Blondie fa un cover d'ella mateixa. A més, una barreja d'estils i gèneres, tot en clau de novetat.

Playlist:

Ark Patrol & Veronika Redd - Young Folks

Fotocrime - Chase The Tear

Oliver Sim - GMT

Constanza - El canto de la ciudad

Rae Morris - Low Brow

Leo Rizzi - Sanalö

Panam - Palace

Los Mejillones Tigre - 40 grados (o más)

Blondie - I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)

Kobe - Soy

Llorente - El viaje

The Jordan - Naked In The Sun

Entelequia - Dang!