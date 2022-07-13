Zona Zero Panam // Blondie // Entelequia 13/07/2022 57:03
Fotocrime - Chase The Tear
Avui tenim covers! De Peter Bjorn And John, Portishead, Mac Miller i fins i tot, Blondie fa un cover d'ella mateixa. A més, una barreja d'estils i gèneres, tot en clau de novetat.
Playlist:
Ark Patrol & Veronika Redd - Young Folks
Oliver Sim - GMT
Constanza - El canto de la ciudad
Rae Morris - Low Brow
Leo Rizzi - Sanalö
Panam - Palace
Los Mejillones Tigre - 40 grados (o más)
Blondie - I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)
Kobe - Soy
Llorente - El viaje
The Jordan - Naked In The Sun
Entelequia - Dang!