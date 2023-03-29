Zona Zero Nerea Bassart Trio // Furious Monkey House // Meler 29/03/2023 01:00:01
Avui estrenem material d'artistes joves i emergents amb propostes molt interessants, com Nerea Bassart Trio, Jimena Amarillo o Yavy, entre d'altres.
Playlist:
Kx5 feat. AR/CO - Bright Lights
Ellie Goulding - By the end of the night
iiis ft. Dromedarios Mágicos - Futuro incierto
Jimena Amarillo - Billete de amor
Nerea Bassart Trio - Què dius, què diràs
Hozier - Eat your young
The National . Eucalyptus
Furious Monkey House - Gold Chain
MDMAR - Me vull amb tu
Meler - Ferrero
Jonathan Bree ft. Princess Chelsea & Nile Rodgers - Miss you
Jamie Fine - If Anything's Left
Yavy - Nadie está muy bien
Pepet i Marieta ft. Baaldo - Guapa
Bimini - Rodeo