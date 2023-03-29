01:00:01

Avui estrenem material d'artistes joves i emergents amb propostes molt interessants, com Nerea Bassart Trio, Jimena Amarillo o Yavy, entre d'altres.

Playlist:

Kx5 feat. AR/CO - Bright Lights

Ellie Goulding - By the end of the night

iiis ft. Dromedarios Mágicos - Futuro incierto

Jimena Amarillo - Billete de amor

Nerea Bassart Trio - Què dius, què diràs

Hozier - Eat your young

The National . Eucalyptus

Furious Monkey House - Gold Chain

MDMAR - Me vull amb tu

Meler - Ferrero

Jonathan Bree ft. Princess Chelsea & Nile Rodgers - Miss you

Jamie Fine - If Anything's Left

Yavy - Nadie está muy bien

Pepet i Marieta ft. Baaldo - Guapa

Bimini - Rodeo