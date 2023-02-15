Zona Zero   Mosaic // Niña Polaca // Khotton Palm 15/02/2023 01:01:11

Avui ens ha quedat una llista plena de rock! Però també ens queda espai per al pop alternatiu. Així que, com sempre, playlist en mode random!

Playlist:

Benee - Green Honda

Enter Shikari - It hurts
Parabólica - Aun loco
Wayne - Hal 9000
Augusta Sonora - Colectivo Suicida
Niña Polaca - Mucho tiempo contigo
Mosaic - Roses
Daughter - Party
Khotton Palm - Mi alma
Silvestre y La Naranja - Tu Veneno
Trinix - Tainted love

Mae Stephens - If we ever broke up

The Jordan - Waste me

Blanks - Breathe In Breathe Out
Alex Lahey - Good time
Mi3rcol3s - 2 de Octubre

