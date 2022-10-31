59:59

Avui, la nostra llista d'estrenes toca totes les claus i textures del pop.

Playlist:

Aren & Liz Forte - Despiértame cuando acabe enero

María Escarmiento feat. BLNCO - Puedes contar conmigo

Foushée - Supernova

Lola Marsh - Shot shot cherry

Wizkid - Money & love

Chloe feat. Latto - For The Night

Labrinth - Iridium

Vega Almohalla - Mi santa

La Roux - Feedback

Bejo - Rapapolvo

La mujer inversa - Fénix

Las Odios - Conjuro / Maldición

The Tubs - Sniveller

Sam Fender - Wild grey ocean

Taylor Swift - Vigilante Shit

Mae Muller - I just came to dance

Protection - Still love you