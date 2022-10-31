Zona Zero María Escarmiento // Lola Marsh // La Roux 01/11/2022 59:59
María Escarmiento feat. BLNCO - Puedes contar conmigo
Avui, la nostra llista d'estrenes toca totes les claus i textures del pop.
Playlist:
Aren & Liz Forte - Despiértame cuando acabe enero
Foushée - Supernova
Lola Marsh - Shot shot cherry
Wizkid - Money & love
Chloe feat. Latto - For The Night
Labrinth - Iridium
Vega Almohalla - Mi santa
La Roux - Feedback
Bejo - Rapapolvo
La mujer inversa - Fénix
Las Odios - Conjuro / Maldición
The Tubs - Sniveller
Sam Fender - Wild grey ocean
Taylor Swift - Vigilante Shit
Mae Muller - I just came to dance
Protection - Still love you