Zona Zero Marc Seguí // Bomba Estéreo // Diplo 03/05/2023 01:00:00
Diplo ft Lily Rose - Sad In The Summer
Avui tenim molta música per a ballar, encara que també hi ha espai per a la introspecció i la ràbia.
Playlist:
Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now
Hola Chica x Furamango - Berlín (un nuevo tanto)
Stephen Sanchez - Only Girl
Rayo - Desafío Total
Colorado - Jarama
Marc Seguí - Psycho
Dee Holt - I'll be there
Muerdo ft. Love Of Lesbian - La Bestia
Caloncho & Cuco - Medusa
OKDW - Angry Virts
LaTorre - Despojo
Oddliquor - Cursiii
Chill Chicos ft. Delgao & D3llano - Bandido Sufridor
Martin Solveig ft. Raphaela - Allo Allo
Bomba Estéreo ft. Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist - Romántica Champeta