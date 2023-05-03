01:00:00

Avui tenim molta música per a ballar, encara que també hi ha espai per a la introspecció i la ràbia.

Playlist:

Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now

Diplo ft Lily Rose - Sad In The Summer

Hola Chica x Furamango - Berlín (un nuevo tanto)

Stephen Sanchez - Only Girl

Rayo - Desafío Total

Colorado - Jarama

Marc Seguí - Psycho

Dee Holt - I'll be there

Muerdo ft. Love Of Lesbian - La Bestia

Caloncho & Cuco - Medusa

OKDW - Angry Virts

LaTorre - Despojo

Oddliquor - Cursiii

Chill Chicos ft. Delgao & D3llano - Bandido Sufridor

Martin Solveig ft. Raphaela - Allo Allo

Bomba Estéreo ft. Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist - Romántica Champeta