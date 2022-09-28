01:00:47

Makeout City // Reyko // Joven Dolores

Avui tenim estrenes en clau rock, indie i pop. A més, músics emergents de tot arreu.

Playlist:



Joven Dolores - Claridad

Dayglow - Second Nature

Sangaku - Milo Manara

Bogdan Kuper - Моя земля

Gèls feat. Marialluïsa - Llum o Foc

Brian Wight - Summer Nights

Makeout City - Pretty Blue

Turin Brakes - Isolation

Yorch - Da igual

Alvvays - Belinda says

The Rasmus - Live and never die

.com - Lover For Tonight

Reyko - Already There

FaltyDL feat. Joe Goddard - God Light

Rorro - J*der

TSHA - Running