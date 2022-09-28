Zona Zero Makeout City // Reyko // Joven Dolores 28/09/2022 01:00:47
Playlist:
Makeout City // Reyko // Joven Dolores
Avui tenim estrenes en clau rock, indie i pop. A més, músics emergents de tot arreu.
Playlist:
Joven Dolores - Claridad
Dayglow - Second Nature
Sangaku - Milo Manara
Bogdan Kuper - Моя земля
Gèls feat. Marialluïsa - Llum o Foc
Brian Wight - Summer Nights
Makeout City - Pretty Blue
Turin Brakes - Isolation
Yorch - Da igual
Alvvays - Belinda says
The Rasmus - Live and never die
.com - Lover For Tonight
Reyko - Already There
FaltyDL feat. Joe Goddard - God Light
Rorro - J*der
TSHA - Running