Avui tenim pop amb influències llatines, el temes nous d'artistes joves com Ghouljaboy, Lildami, Lisasinson o Anish Kumar. A més, rock i pop per a ballar.

Playlist:

Young Guv - Nervous Around U

Anish Kumar - Steamroller

Ahyre - Las ideas

Da Souza - 24/7

Foals - Crest of the Wave

El momento incómodo - Algo Que Contar

Rothrigo - Avoid everything forever

Lisasinson - Canción de entretiempo

Wanderlust - No sé que hacer

Titus Andronicus - We're Coming Back

Ghouljaboy - ei bro

Lildami - Supermercat

LaSol - Deeper

April - That Feeling

The Wisemen Project feat. Suu - I Feel Love