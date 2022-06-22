Zona Zero Lisasinson // Lildami // Da Souza 22/06/2022 55:11
Avui tenim pop amb influències llatines, el temes nous d'artistes joves com Ghouljaboy, Lildami, Lisasinson o Anish Kumar. A més, rock i pop per a ballar.
Playlist:
Young Guv - Nervous Around U
Anish Kumar - Steamroller
Ahyre - Las ideas
Da Souza - 24/7
Foals - Crest of the Wave
El momento incómodo - Algo Que Contar
Rothrigo - Avoid everything forever
Lisasinson - Canción de entretiempo
Wanderlust - No sé que hacer
Titus Andronicus - We're Coming Back
Ghouljaboy - ei bro
Lildami - Supermercat
LaSol - Deeper
April - That Feeling
The Wisemen Project feat. Suu - I Feel Love