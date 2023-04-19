01:00:01

Avui celebrem que León Benavente fa 10 anys! A més, tenim artistes emergents i una barreja molt interessant de gèneres i veus.

Playlist:

León Benavente - Nuestro aniversario

Ampers - Contra mi

Kora ft Lori Meyers - No me merecía la pena

El mató a un policía motorizado - Diamante roto

Heather Woods Broderick - Crashing against the sun

Nation of Language - Weak in your light

Leo Rizzi - Mi mamá

Delaossa - Felicidades

Cannons - Loving you

Allie Crow Buckley - Cowboy in London

Airu - Es todo un encierro

Sarcastic Sounds - Stumbling

Flavio Bánterla - El que se vuelve nada

Indigo de Souza - You can be mean

Gold Lake ft. Anni B Sweet - Lovers