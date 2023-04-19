Zona Zero Leo Rizzi // León Benavente // Flavio Bánterla 19/04/2023 01:00:01
Avui celebrem que León Benavente fa 10 anys! A més, tenim artistes emergents i una barreja molt interessant de gèneres i veus.
Playlist:
León Benavente - Nuestro aniversario
Ampers - Contra mi
Kora ft Lori Meyers - No me merecía la pena
El mató a un policía motorizado - Diamante roto
Heather Woods Broderick - Crashing against the sun
Nation of Language - Weak in your light
Leo Rizzi - Mi mamá
Delaossa - Felicidades
Cannons - Loving you
Allie Crow Buckley - Cowboy in London
Airu - Es todo un encierro
Sarcastic Sounds - Stumbling
Flavio Bánterla - El que se vuelve nada
Indigo de Souza - You can be mean
Gold Lake ft. Anni B Sweet - Lovers