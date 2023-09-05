01:00:12

Obrim temporada amb els hits més potents del pop!

Playlist:

Kylie Minogue - Tension

Troye Sivan ft. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin (Stray Kids) - Rush

Hybrid Minds ft. Venbee - If love could have saved you

Sara Socas & Marilini Bertoldi - Fockit

Timbaland ft. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake - Keep going up!

Juancho Marqués ft. Juan Arance - Los Caños de Meca

Bejo - La vida en cholas

Marc Seguí & Pablo Alborán - Mariposas

Lola Índigo & Dellafuente - Mala suerte

Luna Luna - Lonely Lullaby

Eva Sola - Vitamina

Lao Ra - No voy a llorar bobo

Yeule - Inferno

Sofia Kourtesis - Vajkoczy

Icona Pop - Stick your tongue out

Christine and the Queens - To be honest (SG Lewis remix)