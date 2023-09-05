Zona Zero Kylie Minogue // Lola Índigo // Marc Seguí 04/09/2023 01:00:12
Troye Sivan ft. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin (Stray Kids) - Rush
Obrim temporada amb els hits més potents del pop!
Playlist:
Kylie Minogue - Tension
Troye Sivan ft. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin (Stray Kids) - Rush
Hybrid Minds ft. Venbee - If love could have saved you
Sara Socas & Marilini Bertoldi - Fockit
Timbaland ft. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake - Keep going up!
Juancho Marqués ft. Juan Arance - Los Caños de Meca
Bejo - La vida en cholas
Marc Seguí & Pablo Alborán - Mariposas
Lola Índigo & Dellafuente - Mala suerte
Luna Luna - Lonely Lullaby
Eva Sola - Vitamina
Lao Ra - No voy a llorar bobo
Yeule - Inferno
Sofia Kourtesis - Vajkoczy
Icona Pop - Stick your tongue out
Christine and the Queens - To be honest (SG Lewis remix)