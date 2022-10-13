01:00:41

Tanquem la setmana amb un recorregut que ens porta del rock a la pista de ball.

Playlist:

Maisie Peters - Not another rockstar

Fera y las Disidentes - Mi novia queer

Supermeganada - Llaves, Móvil, Mascarilla y Abrigo

Flora - Pinta'm

Igloo - Aniversario

Gayle - Snow angels

Rayland Baxter - Rubberband man

Besmaya - Mimentekistán

Ernest Crusats - Porta oberta

Le Nais feat Khotton Palm - Like you

Jamila Woods - Boundaries

Zneakyboi - No demano més

NNAMDÏ - Touchdown

Chloe Moriondo -Popstar

Le Noiseur - Je reste cool

LF System - Hungry (for love)

DimitriCHV feat. Elise - Another Life

Daphni - Take two