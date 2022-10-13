Zona Zero Ernest Crusats// Besmaya // Le Nai 13/10/2022 01:00:41
Maisie Peters - Not another rockstar
Tanquem la setmana amb un recorregut que ens porta del rock a la pista de ball.
Playlist:
Maisie Peters - Not another rockstar
Fera y las Disidentes - Mi novia queer
Supermeganada - Llaves, Móvil, Mascarilla y Abrigo
Flora - Pinta'm
Igloo - Aniversario
Gayle - Snow angels
Rayland Baxter - Rubberband man
Besmaya - Mimentekistán
Ernest Crusats - Porta oberta
Le Nais feat Khotton Palm - Like you
Jamila Woods - Boundaries
Zneakyboi - No demano més
NNAMDÏ - Touchdown
Chloe Moriondo -Popstar
Le Noiseur - Je reste cool
LF System - Hungry (for love)
DimitriCHV feat. Elise - Another Life
Daphni - Take two