54:34

Playlist:

Editors - Karma climb

Sinead O'Brien - Like Culture

Minimal Schlager - Forbidden Fruit

Sofía - No lo sé

Marshmello feat Khalid - Numb

Shearwater - Empty Orchestra

Steve Aoki & Taking Back Sunday - Just us two

Teleclub - Mi Crush Del Autobús

Lidia Damunt - Cuenta los latidos

Vance Joy - Catalonia

Pol Purgimon - Em fas sentir tan bé

Chico y Chica - La actriz más mala que hay

George Ezra - Dance all over me