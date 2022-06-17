Zona Zero Editors - Chico y Chica - Pol Purgimon 16/06/2022 54:34
Editors - Karma climb
Playlist:
Editors - Karma climb
Sinead O'Brien - Like Culture
Minimal Schlager - Forbidden Fruit
Sofía - No lo sé
Marshmello feat Khalid - Numb
Shearwater - Empty Orchestra
Steve Aoki & Taking Back Sunday - Just us two
Teleclub - Mi Crush Del Autobús
Lidia Damunt - Cuenta los latidos
Vance Joy - Catalonia
Pol Purgimon - Em fas sentir tan bé
Chico y Chica - La actriz más mala que hay
George Ezra - Dance all over me