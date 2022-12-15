01:00:16

Playlist:

Illusion - Born in technology

Iggy Pop - Strung Out Johnny

Will Spector Y Los Fatus - Blackout

Amber Arcades - Odd to even

Maenoba - Distancia Planetaria

Veneziola - El faro verde

FescatGoesPunk - La Pastora Caterina

Dove Cameron - Girl Like Me

La Bossa d’Urina - La felicitat

Los Chikos del Maíz - Ecos de un Futuro Pasado

Nuovo Testamento - Heartbeat

Malena Villa - Pedazo de cielo

Quimo - De veritat

Julia Jean-Baptiste - Empathie

Elskavon - Coastline