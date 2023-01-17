Zona Zero Daughter // M83 // Els Catarres 17/01/2023 01:01:00
Antiplancton - Todas las veces
Avui tenim un recorregut molt indie, molt rock i també molt australià, amb diverses bandes vingudes des d'aquella llunyana cantonada del món. Però a més, dos retorns internacionals esperats: Daughter i M83.
Playlist:
Paramore - C'est Comme Ça
Antiplancton - Todas las veces
Els Catarres & La Fúmiga - Cançons d'amor
Blake Rose - Use me
Puput - Soldat
Hazlett - Tell Me What You Dream About o Even If It's Lonely
Frankie Rose - Anything
Daughter - Be On Your Way
Los pilotos - A tiempo de saltar
Planeta Tres - Que voy a hacer
Familypet - Harder than it looks softer than you’d think
M83 - Oceans Niagara
The Jordan - Temptation
Spacey Jane ft. Benee - Lots of Nothing
Nunatak - Lento y Sucio