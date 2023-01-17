01:01:00

Avui tenim un recorregut molt indie, molt rock i també molt australià, amb diverses bandes vingudes des d'aquella llunyana cantonada del món. Però a més, dos retorns internacionals esperats: Daughter i M83.

Playlist:

Paramore - C'est Comme Ça

Antiplancton - Todas las veces

Els Catarres & La Fúmiga - Cançons d'amor

Blake Rose - Use me

Puput - Soldat

Hazlett - Tell Me What You Dream About o Even If It's Lonely

Frankie Rose - Anything

Daughter - Be On Your Way

Los pilotos - A tiempo de saltar

Planeta Tres - Que voy a hacer

Familypet - Harder than it looks softer than you’d think

M83 - Oceans Niagara

The Jordan - Temptation

Spacey Jane ft. Benee - Lots of Nothing

Nunatak - Lento y Sucio