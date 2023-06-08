01:01:36

Avui, una selecció en clau indie i rock

Playlist:

Samuraï & Renee - Mechero

Besmaya - Tu carita

Bloc Party ft. Kenny Hoopla - Keep it rolling Portugal The Man ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Summer of luv

Ran Ran Ran - Amstrad

Carolina Durante - Marta, Sebas, Guille y los demás

Matchbox Twenty - Friends

Marinita Precaria - El mundo no es para tanto Beals the band - Jo he decidit

CMAT - Have fun!

Grian Chatten - Last time every time forever

Marialluïsa - Dies de preguntes

Beach Fossils - Sleeping on my own

Blas Cantó - Animal distinto

Veintiuno - La Toscana

Gringo Star - Told me once before